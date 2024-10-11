Garage destroyed, two homes damaged in Tooele fire

On the Site:
Oct 10, 2024, 8:27 PM | Updated: 10:25 pm

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


TOOELE — A dog needed to be rescued from a garage fire that spread into a home Thursday afternoon.

Captain Keith Boarder with the Tooele Fire Department told KSL TV the fire was near 400 W. 700 South. Firefighters encountered a detached garage fully engulfed in flames, which spread to the garage owner’s home and another house.

Boarder said the fire went into the attic of the garage owner’s home. The fire also burned the outside siding of the second home, and firefighters were able to contain it.

The remains of the garage fire.

The remains of the garage fire. (KSL TV)

Firefighters reported finding a dog inside the garage owner’s home and rescuing it. The families impacted by the fire and the dog were not harmed.

Boarder said investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

 

