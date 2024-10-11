Utah Hockey Club Ties Game On Late Josh Doan Goal

LONG ISLAND, New York – With hope seemingly lost after a late Islander goal, Josh Doan slipped behind the defense for a game-tying goal 13 seconds later to force overtime.

The New York Islanders hosted Utah Hockey Club on Thursday, October 10, in the franchise’s first road game.

JOSH DOAN OMG!!! pic.twitter.com/ItyACNIyKI — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 11, 2024

On the face-off following a back-breaking goal from New York rookie Maxim Tsyplakov, Doan chased down a puck off the boards and beat Semyon Varlamov with a wrister to tie the game at four.

The Islanders outshot Utah 25-23 in regulation, but Utah HC’s defense gave up just one goal on six power-play opportunities.

About Josh Doan

Doan is a 22-year-old wing from Scottsdale, AZ. The son of Coyotes legend and franchise scoring leader Shane Doan, Josh has spent the majority of his hockey career in the Grand Canyon State, playing college hockey at Arizona State before making his way to the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners and eventually the Arizona Coyotes.

What advice did Shane Doan have for his son after Josh made his first ever opening day NHL roster with Utah? ⬇️⬇️⬇️#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/PhLefbH0u4 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 10, 2024

Junior Career

Growing up in Arizona, Doan played in the Phoenix Jr. Coyotes program before being selected No. 95 Overall by the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League in the 2018 USHL Futures Draft. From there, Doan spent two seasons with the Steel and recorded 84 total points (36 goals, 48 assists) in 98 appearances.

Despite his stellar second season with the Steel, leading the team to a USHL’s Clark Cup championship, Doan was not selected in the 2020 NHL Draft but elected to play college hockey for ASU.

Once a Sun Devil, Doan was excellent for the program, scoring 28 goals and recording 47 assists over two seasons.

Professional Career

The Arizona native was drafted by the Coyotes in the second round with the 37th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

The Hat Trick 🏒🏒🏒 🏒 Utah Hockey Club needs to be better at clearing their own zone.

🏒 Cooley, Guenther, McBain Line shines as Guenther scores first goal in club history.

🏒 Utah’s top lines are SO dangerous#UtahHC https://t.co/seNtWV66O0 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 9, 2024

After being drafted by the Coyotes, he spent the remaining 14 games of that season with the Roadrunners and almost the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign in Tucson before being called up to the Coyotes for their last 11 games. While with the Roadrunners, Doan recorded 29 goals and 23 assists.

Doan tallied five goals and four assists in 11 games with the Coyotes near the end of last season.

Utah HC remains in New York to take on the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, October 12. The puck drops at 5 p.m. MT.

