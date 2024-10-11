On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Hockey Club Ties Game On Late Josh Doan Goal

Oct 10, 2024, 8:20 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LONG ISLAND, New York – With hope seemingly lost after a late Islander goal, Josh Doan slipped behind the defense for a game-tying goal 13 seconds later to force overtime.

The New York Islanders hosted Utah Hockey Club on Thursday, October 10, in the franchise’s first road game.

RELATED: Late String Of Goals Propels Utah Hockey Club To Blowout Over Chicago

On the face-off following a back-breaking goal from New York rookie Maxim Tsyplakov, Doan chased down a puck off the boards and beat Semyon Varlamov with a wrister to tie the game at four.

The Islanders outshot Utah 25-23 in regulation, but Utah HC’s defense gave up just one goal on six power-play opportunities.

RELATED STORIES

About Josh Doan

Doan is a 22-year-old wing from Scottsdale, AZ. The son of Coyotes legend and franchise scoring leader Shane Doan, Josh has spent the majority of his hockey career in the Grand Canyon State, playing college hockey at Arizona State before making his way to the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners and eventually the Arizona Coyotes.

Junior Career

Growing up in Arizona, Doan played in the Phoenix Jr. Coyotes program before being selected No. 95 Overall by the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League in the 2018 USHL Futures Draft. From there, Doan spent two seasons with the Steel and recorded 84 total points (36 goals, 48 assists) in 98 appearances.

Despite his stellar second season with the Steel, leading the team to a USHL’s Clark Cup championship, Doan was not selected in the 2020 NHL Draft but elected to play college hockey for ASU.

Once a Sun Devil, Doan was excellent for the program, scoring 28 goals and recording 47 assists over two seasons.

Professional Career

The Arizona native was drafted by the Coyotes in the second round with the 37th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

After being drafted by the Coyotes, he spent the remaining 14 games of that season with the Roadrunners and almost the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign in Tucson before being called up to the Coyotes for their last 11 games. While with the Roadrunners, Doan recorded 29 goals and 23 assists.

Doan tallied five goals and four assists in 11 games with the Coyotes near the end of last season.

Follow Utah Hockey Club with KSL Sports

Utah HC remains in New York to take on the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, October 12. The puck drops at 5 p.m. MT.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Hockey Club here.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Day 1: Mike Weir and Zac Blair Lead Way For Utah Locals At The Black Desert Championship

The Black Desert Golf Course, which opened in May of 2023 and is playing host to the Black Desert Championship, showed off Utah's beautiful and diverse landscape, giving a stunning backdrop to the first of what PGA fans in Utah hope is many events to be hosted at the property for the foreseeable future.

54 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Dylan Guenther Stays Hot With OT Winner For Utah Hockey Club In New York

After battling all night long against the New York Islanders and finding themselves in a few moments of despair, the Utah Hockey Club relied on their young stars to complete a thrilling comeback victory on the road.

1 hour ago

...

Ben Anderson, KSL Sports

Jazz move to 3-0 in preseason with win over Mavericks

The Utah Jazz stayed unbeaten in the preseason after knocking off the Dallas Mavericks 107-102.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Overtime Goal Gives Dylan Guenther NHL Goal-Scoring Lead

Dylan Guenther leads the NHL with four goals through two games, and the Utah Hockey Club remains undefeated after an exciting overtime win over the New York Islanders. 

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Dylan Guenther, Josh Doan Lead Utah Hockey Club To Overtime Win In New York

It's another in what is sure to be a long line of firsts for Utah Hockey Club as the franchise embarks on its first road trip.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Ties Game On Late Josh Doan Goal

With hope seemingly lost after a late Islander goal, Josh Doan slipped behind the defense for a game-tying goal 13 seconds later.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah Hockey Club Ties Game On Late Josh Doan Goal