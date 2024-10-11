Dylan Guenther, Josh Doan Lead Utah Hockey Club To Overtime Win In New York

LONG ISLAND, New York – Connor Ingram was phenomenal in goal, while Dylan Guenther scored two goals for the second straight game, helping Utah Hockey Club win a 5-4 overtime over the New York Islanders.

The Islanders hosted Utah at UBS Arena on Thursday, October 10.

First one on the road 👀 pic.twitter.com/8AzCw2urcO — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 10, 2024

After benefitting from home ice at Delta Center on Tuesday night, Utah will try to brave a rowdy home crowd on opening night for the Islanders.

Utah HC faces NY Islanders in first road game

Pregame

I’ve arrived for the first road trip of the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season in New York. I cannot wait to watch hockey in some iconic venues and see how this team performs during this stretch. Blessed to be in this position.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 10, 2024

Checking in from UBS Arena. This is a top notch arena to watch hockey.#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/xIgttz2YIr — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 10, 2024

Carcone will replace O’Brien in the lineup tonight. #UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 10, 2024

Connor Ingram is the starting goaltender tonight.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 10, 2024

The Utah Hockey Club is a close group so if you mess with one of them, expect to drop the gloves with another.#UtahHC https://t.co/S3CKkjbadk — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 10, 2024

Lines for the UHC against the Islanders.#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/KJpP0UDB7J — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 10, 2024

Islanders home opener. What stands out? pic.twitter.com/LGftXIWA9p — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 10, 2024

First Period

Carcone with a wrap-around attempt. Doesn’t go but you like the idea. He can be sneaky from time to time.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 10, 2024

Ingram with some big saves early. He continues to be very good so far. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 10, 2024

Barrett Hayton sends one off the post on a one-timer. He looks great through these first two games. Crafty and dangerous. Could be a career season for him.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 10, 2024

Josh Doan is RELENTLESS on the forecheck. Won the puck back a few times and then set up for a chance in front of the net. That’s what you want to see from him. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 10, 2024

Utah Hockey Club and Islanders remain locked at 0-0 midway through the first period. A lot of good chances in front of the net for Utah as they’ve been relentless on the forecheck and forced some costly turnovers.#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 10, 2024

Logan Cooley with a high stick and the Islanders will go to the PP. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 10, 2024

Stenlund, Kerfoot, Durzi, and Sergachev on the PK to start. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 11, 2024

No goaltender interference, Islanders goal stands. 1-0 for NYI with 8:50 left in the period. https://t.co/25D6xPiPFx — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 11, 2024

Ingram with a diving save after the puck took a weird bounce off the boards and changed directions rather than wrapping around. This game could easily be 2-0 right now… Islanders PP has been suffocating early. Utah just trying to survive. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 11, 2024

He called himself a boring goalie last week…boring goalies don’t do this. What a save. https://t.co/n8qUGobRCA — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 11, 2024

Another penalty against Utah…that makes 3 so far tonight. Continues to be a problem for this club. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 11, 2024

Just 5 minutes left in the 1st period and Utah trails 1-0. Islanders have outshot Utah 8-3 so far after a few penalties set UHC back pretty heavily. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 11, 2024

Utah to the PP for the first time tonight. Gotta steal back some momentum here.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 11, 2024

Gorgeous one-timer from Lawson Crouse lights the lamp and we’ve got a tie game in New York. Cooley and Maccelli had some incredible cross-ice passes to set that up.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 11, 2024

Lawson Crouse puts #UtahHC on the board with a

PP goal!!!https://t.co/5AKT1vzdyZ — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 11, 2024

Well-constructed PP goal by Utah. That long pass from Cooley was a thing of beauty and Maccelli knew exactly what to do with it. Perfect shot by Crouse too.#UtahHC https://t.co/qVUrcFoH31 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 11, 2024

Second Period

UNREAL SAVE BY INGRAM. HOW DID THAT STAY OUT??? — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 11, 2024

Sergachev with a BLAST from the point and he scores. Great zone possession by Utah and a nice pass from Keller to set it up. Utah leads 2-1 late in the second. #UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 11, 2024

Yeah, that’s what we call a laser folks. Great shot. Sergachev’s first in a Utah sweater.#UtahHC https://t.co/BlAgf4MN4L — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 11, 2024

Third Period

A correction was made during intermission. Hayton was credited with scoring instead of Sergachev. We will have to wait to see No. 98 record his first in a Utah sweater. https://t.co/whbzbjf61G — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 11, 2024

Islanders tie it up after Utah is unable to clear their own zone. New York worked it around until they found someone on the doorstep. Game tied 2-2 early in the third period. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 11, 2024

That was a fantastic diving poke check by Clayton Keller to keep the puck alive in the offensive zone and nearly resulted in a goal. That’s your All-Star Utah. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 11, 2024

Guenther strikes again!!! Third of the season and first against New York to tie things back up on the PP. He LOVES a one-timer from the left faceoff circle. He’s going to score A LOT of goals from that spot over the years. Game tied 3-3.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 11, 2024

Dylan Guenther doing Dylan Guenther things. 🔥 WE’RE TIED! pic.twitter.com/JurxssNmVs — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 11, 2024

High sticking penalty against Utah. Islanders back to the PP midway through the third. Four minutes in the box…this will be a challenge. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 11, 2024

Impressive penalty kill by Utah. They have battled tonight despite a plethora of penalties. Ingram also made some big saves. Game locked at 3-3 with 6 minutes to go. https://t.co/0ols2SYMHg — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 11, 2024

Lol, never change Islanders fans. Nothing like some “Rangers suck” chants in the middle of an NHL game that doesn’t involve that team.#NHL #NYR pic.twitter.com/f9GlNAuAQj — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 11, 2024

Sure, he’s allowed 3 goals tonight, but Ingram has still been phenomenal for Utah. Made some unreal key saves to keep his team in this. So far, this season just feels like its going to be a special one for him.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 11, 2024

No way…Josh Doan scores his first goal for the Utah Hockey Club and ties the game immediately after the Islanders took a late lead. What a goal. Crashes the net, is rewarded with a pass, and stuffs it into the net. Hold on folks, we’ve still got a game in New York. 4-4. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 11, 2024

JOSH DOAN OMG!!! pic.twitter.com/ItyACNIyKI — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 11, 2024

Sergachev has sacrificed his body a lot tonight in some key moments for Utah. Blocked a one-timer, laid down to stop a pass, and stopped another in front of the net with his stick. That’s why they went and got him. He is elite. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 11, 2024

Headed to OT, time to cook! pic.twitter.com/9r8uwc9zgH — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 11, 2024

OVERTIME

OT in New York! Turn this game on if you can. 3 on 3 hockey is a thrill. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 11, 2024

DYLAN GUENTHER WINS IT FOR UTAH. DYLAN IS HIM. UTAH WINS IN NEW YORK!!!#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 11, 2024

NO. WAY. DYLAN GUENTHER WITH THE OT WINNER!! pic.twitter.com/LM50PVZ6Qt — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 11, 2024

