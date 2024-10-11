On the Site:
Dylan Guenther, Josh Doan Lead Utah Hockey Club To Overtime Win In New York

Oct 10, 2024

LONG ISLAND, New York – Connor Ingram was phenomenal in goal, while Dylan Guenther scored two goals for the second straight game, helping Utah Hockey Club win a 5-4 overtime over the New York Islanders.

The Islanders hosted Utah at UBS Arena on Thursday, October 10.

After benefitting from home ice at Delta Center on Tuesday night, Utah will try to brave a rowdy home crowd on opening night for the Islanders.

Want to connect with other hockey fans in Utah? Join our free fan message board.

Cole Bagley is the Utah HC insider for KSL Sports.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees.

