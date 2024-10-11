On the Site:
Overtime Goal Gives Dylan Guenther NHL Goal-Scoring Lead

Oct 10, 2024, 8:46 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LONG ISLAND, New York – Dylan Guenther leads the NHL with four goals through two games, and the Utah Hockey Club remains undefeated after an exciting overtime win over the New York Islanders.

The Islanders hosted Utah Hockey Club on Thursday, October 10, in the franchise’s first road game.

RELATED: Dylan Guenther, Josh Doan Lead Utah Hockey Club To Overtime Win In New York

Guenther opened the season with two goals in Utah HC’s season-opening win over Chicago and obviously wanted an encore. Trailing 3-2 in the third period, Guenther’s first goal beat Semyon Varlamov 46 seconds after the Islanders grabbed the lead.

After another Islander goal with 2:07 left, Utah’s chances looked bleak. Josh Doan didn’t hang his head; instead, he chased down a puck in the offensive end and beat Varlamov with 1:54 to play to force overtime tied 4-4.

Less than three minutes into overtime, Guenther unleashed a snap-shot that beat Varlamov and gave Utah the first road win in franchise history.

RELATED STORIES

Cooley, Guenther, McBain Give Utah HC Potent Scoring Line

It was business as usual for the Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther, and Jack McBain line. The trio orchestrated some of Utah’s best chances and offensive zone possessions in a 5-2 franchise opening win against Chicago.

Making Utah Hockey Club history, Dylan Guenther picked up where he left off during the preseason, finding the back of the net to record the first goal in franchise history.

After a beautifully orchestrated breakout from their own zone by Logan Cooley, he dumped it off to Michael Kesselring, who fed Guenther near the slot and buried it on a quick one-timer.

RELATED: Dylan Guenther Scores First Goal In Utah HC History

“We have a little bit of everything on that line,” Logan Cooley said. “We’ve got speed; we’ve got a guy that can shoot the puck. Obviously, with McBain, he can create space for us. He’s always in front of the net, and when you have a guy always in the net, it creates more room for shooting and seeing passes.”

RELATED STORIES

Follow Utah Hockey Club with KSL Sports

Utah HC remains in New York to take on the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, October 12. The puck drops at 5 p.m. MT.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Hockey Club here.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

