Overtime Goal Gives Dylan Guenther NHL Goal-Scoring Lead

LONG ISLAND, New York – Dylan Guenther leads the NHL with four goals through two games, and the Utah Hockey Club remains undefeated after an exciting overtime win over the New York Islanders.

The Islanders hosted Utah Hockey Club on Thursday, October 10, in the franchise’s first road game.

NO. WAY. DYLAN GUENTHER WITH THE OT WINNER!! pic.twitter.com/LM50PVZ6Qt — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 11, 2024

Guenther opened the season with two goals in Utah HC’s season-opening win over Chicago and obviously wanted an encore. Trailing 3-2 in the third period, Guenther’s first goal beat Semyon Varlamov 46 seconds after the Islanders grabbed the lead.

After another Islander goal with 2:07 left, Utah’s chances looked bleak. Josh Doan didn’t hang his head; instead, he chased down a puck in the offensive end and beat Varlamov with 1:54 to play to force overtime tied 4-4.

Less than three minutes into overtime, Guenther unleashed a snap-shot that beat Varlamov and gave Utah the first road win in franchise history.

Cooley, Guenther, McBain Give Utah HC Potent Scoring Line

It was business as usual for the Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther, and Jack McBain line. The trio orchestrated some of Utah’s best chances and offensive zone possessions in a 5-2 franchise opening win against Chicago.

Making Utah Hockey Club history, Dylan Guenther picked up where he left off during the preseason, finding the back of the net to record the first goal in franchise history.

Dylan Guenther just became the answer to a trivia question! He scores the first goal in Utah HC history. 💪 (🎥: @Sportsnet)pic.twitter.com/CJHdqlxveo — theScore (@theScore) October 9, 2024

After a beautifully orchestrated breakout from their own zone by Logan Cooley, he dumped it off to Michael Kesselring, who fed Guenther near the slot and buried it on a quick one-timer.

“We have a little bit of everything on that line,” Logan Cooley said. “We’ve got speed; we’ve got a guy that can shoot the puck. Obviously, with McBain, he can create space for us. He’s always in front of the net, and when you have a guy always in the net, it creates more room for shooting and seeing passes.” Jack McBain also got involved later in the first period as the trio was able to set up inside the Blackhawks zone, which created another dangerous opportunity. After some more patience from Cooley, he fired one on net that McBain tipped off the crossbar after battling for a great position in front of the net.

Utah HC remains in New York to take on the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, October 12. The puck drops at 5 p.m. MT.

