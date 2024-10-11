On the Site:
Jazz move to 3-0 in preseason with win over Mavericks

Oct 10, 2024, 9:05 PM | Updated: 9:51 pm

BY BEN ANDERSON, KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz stayed unbeaten in the preseason after knocking off the Dallas Mavericks 107-102.

Lauri Markkanen scored 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds in 29 minutes to lead the Jazz.

After leading by 12 entering the final frame, the Jazz held off a late Mavericks rally to win their third consecutive preseason game.

Tough Night For Jazz Sophomores

Despite earning the victory, it was a difficult night for the Jazz’s three second-year players.

Keyonte George got off to a hot start scoring 14 points and grabbing three rebounds, but left the game early in the third quarter after slipping on the court and suffering what the team is calling a mild left knee sprain.

After two strong showings to open the preseason, Brice Sensabaugh struggled against the Mavericks shooting 2-11 from the floor in 20 minutes.

Sensabaugh repeatedly took difficult mid-range floaters against the lengthy Dallas defenders but found little success.

The guard showed some promising defensive improvement late in the second quarter, but finished the game with a -10 plus-minus, tied with John Collins for the worst on the team.

Taylor Hendricks also struggled to score the ball recording two points on 1-5 shooting in a team-high 35 minutes on the floor.

The forward did add five rebounds, two assists, a block, and a steal, but disappeared for long stretches of the game.

Just three games into their second NBA season, there’s no reason to hit the panic button on the sophomores (assuming George’s injury is minor) but Thursday’s performance was a good reminder of why the Jazz are dedicating this season to the development of their young players.

This Is What Jazz Need From Walker Kessler

After two solid, albeit unspectacular showings to open the preseason, Walker Kessler was arguably the Jazz’s most impactful player against the Mavericks.

The third-year center finished the game with 9 points, 15 rebounds, and two blocks in 24 minutes, and played Mavericks second-year center Dereck Lively II to a standstill.

“Just played hard, played physical, my teammates trusted me and found me in the right spots,” Kessler said. “And on the glass, just trying to be more dominant.”

Kessler shot 4-4 from the floor and knocked down 1-2 from the free-throw line.

“He’s much stronger and the presence is felt I think,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. “You can see it even on plays like digging out rebounds and traffic. His physicality around the rim is really helpful for us.”

Kessler is poised to begin the regular season as the team’s starting center and needs to prove he can be more than a shot-blocking specialist to hold onto the role.

At seven feet tall, the easiest pathway to affecting the game is on the glass, and Thursday’s 15 rebounds were a good start.

Jazz Remaining Preseason Games

October 12: Utah Jazz @ San Antonio Spurs – 6 p.m. MST
October 15: Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings – 7 p.m. MST
October 18: Utah Jazz @ Portland Trail Blazers – 8 p.m. MST

Utah Jazz Next Broadcast

The Jazz will travel to face the Spurs on Saturday at 6 pm MST in San Antonio. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

