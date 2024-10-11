The Hat Trick: Dylan Guenther Stays Hot With OT Winner For Utah Hockey Club In New York

ELMONT, NEW YORK – After battling all game long against the New York Islanders and finding themselves in a few moments of despair, the Utah Hockey Club relied on their young stars to complete a thrilling comeback victory on the road. Despite trailing late, Utah forced OT until Dylan Guenther took matters into his own hands and threw a wicked shot on net to win the game 5-4.

Here are the key takeaways from Utah’s OT winner.

Penalties continue to be a problem, but Utah Hockey Club battled hard

Three penalties in any period is not ideal but especially in the first as it led to a really sloppy start for the Utah Hockey Club in New York on Thursday.

Having to play down a man for six minutes was costly for the road team as they not only allowed a goal on the first penalty kill, but then had to continue to scramble and protect their own end for another four minutes shortly after. Despite the suffocating power-play possession by the Islanders, Utah was able to beat the other two penalties.

With so much time spent in their own zone, Utah struggled to create opportunities for a significant stretch. This set them back from a production standpoint as they were outshot by the Islanders 10-5 in the period.

However, despite the penalties, Utah battled hard all night. They held New York to a single goal on three power play opportunities in the first period and even managed to tie it up.

Throughout the rest of the night Utah committed a total of five penalties, including a four-minute high-sticking infraction. Regardless, they dug deep and did whatever it took to make up the difference in order to keep the puck out of the net.

The numerous penalties are still not ideal, but Utah crawled their way out and gave everything they had to win the game.

Connor Ingram is not a “Boring” goalie

Yet again, Connor Ingram was fantastic between the pipes for the Utah Hockey Club. Facing 25 total shots, he stopped 21 but also made some monstrous saves during key moments that kept Utah in the game.

A week ago, Connor Ingram described himself as a “boring” goaltender following Utah’s victory over Colorado in the preseason. But against the Islanders, he was anything but boring and continued to make jaw-dropping plays against New York.

Early in the first period, the puck took a weird bounce off the boards and changed directions rather than wrapping all the way around. Anticipating he would stop it behind his net, Ingram left the crease which left it wide open. Upon recognizing that the puck had changed directions, Ingram was forced to make a diving save to keep the frozen biscuit from crossing the line.

An incredible play and certainly not boring by any means.

“It is the most lonely feeling in the world, being behind the net, looking through the net, and seeing it that wide open. I don’t think I had even turned the corner by the time I dove…Just pure desperation,” Connor Ingram said.

Later in the game, Ingram also robbed the Islanders with an outstretched pad on a one-timer from the crease. Easily an opportunity that should’ve ended up in the back of the net, but he said no.

So far, Ingram has been great through the first two games of the season. Sure, he’s allowed a few pucks past him but he’s also faced an onslaught of shots and a number of penalties that have resulted in extended offensive possessions for the opposing teams. If he can keep up these types of performances, Utah is going to win a lot more games.

Dylan Guenther is a scoring machine

The hottest show in New York wasn’t Hamilton or Lion King on Thursday night, but Utah’s Dylan Guenther as he continued to set the ice on fire with his scoring abilities.

After scoring two goals in the home opener at Delta Center on Tuesday, Guenther doubled his total to four with a few critical goals against the Islanders.

Early in the third and trailing by a goal, Guenther brought Utah level as he got right to his spot and absolutely unleashed a one-timer from the left faceoff circle.

Following Josh Doan’s late goal that tied the game and sent it to OT, Guenther’s wicked shot completed the comeback and launched Utah to an impressive 2-0 start.

It’s nothing Utah fans haven’t seen already but Dylan Guenther is simply elite at putting the puck in the back of the net. He finds open space, waits for the frozen biscuit to find his stick, and buries it before anyone can even blink.

“I think I like shooting from everywhere. Whenever I try to shoot it, I try to just get it off as quick as possible, the goalies are so good. I think quickness beats accuracy,” Dylan Guenther said.

It’s early, but as of right now Utah’s Dylan Guenther leads the NHL in goals with four and is tied for first in total points (four). Now, he’s not going to score two goals every game but if he continues to produce at a high-level, he’s going to lead this team to new heights.

