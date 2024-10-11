Woman critically injured after 4-vehicle crash threw car over I-15 barrier near Ogden

FARR WEST, Weber County — A woman was critically injured in a crash on Interstate 15 near Ogden Friday, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Lt. Cam Roden with UHP said the crash occurred on I-15 at the 2700 North on-ramp. The crash involved a jeep that was entering the southbound ramp, he said. For an unknown reason, the Jeep rear-ended a Ford Explorer in front of it, causing the Jeep to cross the gore area. The Jeep was then hit by a semitruck.

The semitruck then veered left and hit a Kia Optima and forced it over the concrete barrier. The Kia rolled, landing in a northbound lane on the other side.

Roden said the woman driving the Jeep was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a nearby hospital by helicopter in critical condition. All other drivers involved in the crash sustained only minor injuries.

All southbound lanes were closed, causing major traffic delays in the area and up to approximately 10 miles north. The roadway was cleared approximately 2 hours later.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.

Editor’s note: UHP initially believed the woman who was critically injured was driving the Kia. This story has since been updated to correctly reflect the woman was driving the Jeep.