Keyonte George’s Grandma Shares Postitive Update After Injury

Oct 11, 2024, 8:52 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Keyonte George’s grandmother shared a positive update about the Utah Jazz guard’s injury suffered on Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks.

George slipped on the court early in the third quarter and left the game with what the Jazz called a mild left knee sprain.

Late Thursday night, George’s grandmother shared an update to the injury on X.

Keyonte George’s Grandma Shares Good Injury News

George’s grandmother, Andrea George-Carrington shared three photos and a video of the guard walking up the stairs at the American Airlines Center.

“Key is good, happy, laughing, cutting up,” George-Carrington wrote. “Praise God.”

The post is a positive sign after George had to be carried off the floor by teammates, unable to put any weight on his left leg.

The fall came one play after George hit a difficult three falling out of bounds where the floor needed to be mopped.

The second-year guard had 14 points and three rebounds on 4-5 shooting from the three-point line before leaving the game..

George had played well through his first two preseason appearances. The 16th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft was averaging 12.5 points and 4.5 assists while shooting 54 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three.

The Jazz are back in action on Saturday night in San Antonio. The team has not yet updated his status for the meeting with the Spurs.

Jazz Remaining Preseason Schedule

October 12: Utah Jazz @ San Antonio Spurs – 6 p.m. MST
October 15: Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings – 7 p.m. MST
October 18: Utah Jazz @ Portland Trail Blazers – 8 p.m. MST

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

