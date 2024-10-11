On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Utah restaurant collecting Hurricane Milton donations; owner is in Florida assessing damage

Oct 11, 2024, 9:55 AM | Updated: 10:05 am

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


Reporter

TREASURE ISLAND, FL — A Utah man says his Florida community is back at square one, in the wake of back-to-back hurricanes. As he walked through Hurricane Milton damage Thursday evening, his Riverton restaurant was busy collecting donations to send to the Sunshine State.

Taking it all in for the first time, Travis Bonino stood in the parking lot of his Treasure Island condominium complex, assessing the second round of destruction.

Debris covered most of the lot with furniture sitting intertwined in disfigured piles, and the building’s windows were shattered as shards of glass clung to the edges. A huge chunk of the complex’s giant sign rested on the pavement.

“I didn’t think I could get any more emotional and it was hard,” Bonino said, of seeing the damage. “It’s almost like we’re starting over again.”

Hurricane Milton turned the parking lot of Travis Bonino’s condo complex into a debris field. (Courtesy Travis Bonino)

Bonino lives in Utah and owns Salsa Leedos in Riverton, but he was staying at his condo in Florida when Hurricane Helene moved in.

Hunkering down in the two-story coastal building, Bonino rode Helene out, at times filming the ocean water rushing through his building on the first floor and across the parking lot as he stood on the landing above.

He explained how Helene’s havoc in the Treasure Island area mainly came in the form of floods. He explained that the first floor of homes, restaurants, and buildings were ruined, and all furniture, appliances and personal items damaged.

“We were working in a foot of water, but it wasn’t water, it was water from the sea, you know, the Gulf water and sewer. The smell was horrible,” Bonino said. “The walls were covered in sand and mud, and sewer.”

‘Like grenades against buildings’

Just as the community started making headway on cleanup and power was finally restored, Hurricane Milton moved in.

Bonino evacuated and left the area, returning Thursday after everything calmed down.

He could see the sheer force of Hurricane Milton’s winds caused the biggest problems this time around. Photos he took around Treasure Island show downed trees, damaged roofs, and boats out of water having been flung onto land.

“It seems like there’s more damage now,” he said. He said signs were destroyed, and cars and buildings were missing windows. “I think the debris was flying around. It’s like grenades thrown against buildings.”

Debris left behind on Treasure Island from Hurricane Milton. (Courtesy Travis Bonino)

While Bonino has a home to return to in Utah, he knows his neighbors now have nothing and nowhere to go.

Treasure Island is without power and water, and Bonino said many people are staying in their cars in parking lots. He is staying at a friend’s home where the damage isn’t as bad.

“To know that the people that live here that have lost everything, they got to start over again on trying to rebuild, it’s heartbreaking,” he said.

‘Leedos Love’

As Bonino continues assessing damage in Florida, his restaurant Salsa Leedos in Utah is collecting donations to send relief.

Being on the ground, Bonino explained he knows firsthand what people impacted by both hurricanes need to survive right now.

“Tools, chainsaws, sheets, mattresses, clothing, toiletries — it just a little simple things, that we all take for granted,” he said.

The Salsa Leedos donation drive grew from one semitruck to three. Utahns have been stopping by the Riverton restaurant, filling the semi trailers up with items like generators, pallets of water, non-perishable food, garbage cans, first aid kits, and more.

Donations sit in the parking lot of Salsa Leedos, ready to be loaded into a semi. (Courtesy Salsa Leedos)

“We call that ‘Leedos Love.’ We always say to leave a little piece of your heart for someone that needs it when they’re in need,” Bonino said. “So our Leedos Love family came through and people of Utah, and we really appreciate it.”

Salsa Leedos is accepting donations at the restaurant on Market Center Drive in Riverton until 3 p.m. Saturday, before the semitrucks take off toward Tampa.

Bonino explained he’s coordinating where the trucks will go, so they can help Floridians who will start cleanup all over again, and begin rebuilding.

“Florida people are a lot like Utah people. They just bounce back.” Bonino said. “So I think with the right tools and supplies, I think this island will be back to paradise soon, I hope.”

Travis Bonino (center), will stay in Florida as he coordinates the arrival of supplies from Utah. (Courtesy Travis Bonino)

