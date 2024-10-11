EA Sports College Football 25 Simulation Of BYU/Arizona

PROVO, Utah – What does the EA Sports College Football 25 video game believe will happen in BYU vs. Arizona?

We simulated the matchup to find out.

No controller was used in the simulation. The computer handled it all.

EA Sports College Football 25 Sim Scores for BYU football

Simulating BYU/Arizona on EA Sports College Football 25

Before starting the simulation, I altered the depth charts to reflect what we could see on Saturday.

I removed wide receiver Kody Epps on BYU’s depth chart because Kalani Sitake ruled him out this week. At running back, LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati returned.

Along the offensive line, Connor Pay was removed at center. Bruce Mitchell was given the nod to replace him in this simulation, with Sonny Makasini holding down the right guard position.

Treydan Stukes was removed from Arizona’s defensive lineup due to a knee injury he suffered two weeks ago against Utah.

First Half

BYU’s offense got on the board first on the second drive of the game when LJ Martin scored a four-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

Both teams moved slowly on their offensive series, eating up the clock.

EA Sports simulation of #BYU vs. Arizona. LJ Martin finds the end zone.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/hWDdCQk7Wg — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 10, 2024

During Arizona’s third drive of the game, which occurred in the second quarter, they were faced with a 3rd & 6 on BYU’s seven-yard line. BYU defensive end Tyler Batty came up with a sack on Noah Fifita to force the Wildcats into a Tyler Loop field goal.

BYU’s offense then went three-and-out, giving Arizona another opportunity to get points on the board before the half.

Bodie Schoonover came up with a sack on third and four from Arizona’s own 40-yard line, forcing the Wildcats into a punt. However, BYU’s special teams kept the Arizona offense on the field. Tanner Wall committed a roughing the punter penalty that put Arizona into BYU territory and gave them an automatic first down.

Arizona got down to the BYU 21-yard line before BYU reserve linebacker Sione Moa picked off Noah Fifita.

BYU’s offense took over with 59 seconds remaining in the half. They took one shot downfield, and after that was an incomplete attempt, BYU ran out the clock.

Halftime: BYU 7, Arizona 3

Second Half

Arizona’s offense received to open the third quarter. BYU’s defense continued to play at a high level as John Nelson got a tackle for loss on third-and-two run from Quali Conley. That forced Arizona’s punt team to come on the field.

Defensive battle. Isaiah Glasker stops McMillan on a jet sweep. pic.twitter.com/zTXxnkLU3f — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 10, 2024

But the BYU special teams made another costly mistake.

Tanner Wall was called for a second roughing the kicker penalty, extending the Arizona drive. This time, Noah Fifita and the Wildcats capitalized as a jet sweep to Lemonious-Craig put Arizona in the red zone.

Fifita connected with one of his tight ends two plays later through the air for a touchdown. Arizona took its first lead of the game.

BYU’s offense then put together a scoring drive of its own led by a 37-yard run from LJ Martin and a 24-yard pass to tight end Keanu Hill.

The Cougars then had a first-and-goal from the six, but they couldn’t convert it into a touchdown. Kalani Sitake opted for a 19-yard field goal from Will Ferrin to tie the game.

The rest of the fourth quarter was wild as Blake Mangelson recorded a sack on Fifita, forcing Arizona into a punt that BYU received and took over possession.

BYU QB Jake Retzlaff tossed an interception to Jacob Manu to give possession back to Arizona.

Both offenses are struggling. pic.twitter.com/A7MON8sHuI — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 10, 2024

The Wildcats then milked the clock on the ground to set up a 26-yard field goal from Tyler Loop with 1:09 remaining. It appeared to be an easy chip shot. Instead, he missed it.

BYU had the ball with 1:09 left and no timeouts. They mismanaged the clock by calling a halfback dive to LJ Martin on first down that ate up 25 seconds of clock.

End of Regulation: BYU 10, Arizona 10

Overtime

Overtime Rules for those who need a refresher. pic.twitter.com/lzXfASmCYI — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 10, 2024

BYU won the toss and elected to play defense first. Arizona’s offense suddenly clicked on all cylinders as they scored a touchdown in three plays.

After letting Arizona score first, #BYU answers with a touchdown of their own in Overtime. pic.twitter.com/BUw5wF94PL — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 10, 2024

The pressure was on BYU’s offense to score a touchdown. Like the Wildcats, BYU made it look easy with a 24-yard pass to Keanu Hill on the first play, then a quick strike for a touchdown to Chase Roberts to tie it up.

End of Overtime: BYU 17, Arizona 17

Second Overtime

BYU’s offense continued to roll in the second overtime as LJ Martin put the team on his back with a 24-yard run on the first carry, then a one-yard scamper to paydirt to give BYU the lead.

In the second overtime, you have to go for a two-point conversion. Retzlaff rolled to his left, tossed a laser to Keanu Hill in the back of the end zone for the conversion, and BYU was in front 25-17.

Arizona looked poised to have a similar result as BYU’s offense after a 23-yard gain on their first play through the air to Malachi Riley.

On first and goal from the two-yard line, Fifita turned to star receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who had a quiet game, on a jet sweep, but BYU safety Crew Wakley was there to meet him.

Then the following play, Fifita tossed a pass to the corner of the end zone for McMillan, where BYU cornerback Mory Bamba was there to pick it off and give BYU victory.

Mory Bamba calls game! pic.twitter.com/i61z72REur — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 10, 2024

Final Sim Score on EA Sports College Football 25: BYU 25, Arizona 17 | 2OT

Final: BYU 25, Arizona 17 | 2OT pic.twitter.com/jvyVgSQD1d — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 10, 2024

No. 14 BYU vs. Arizona

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Kickoff: 2 p.m. (MDT)

TV: FOX

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

