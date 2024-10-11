Car derails train in T-bone collision in Salt Lake City; delays expected

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City train was derailed Thursday after being hit by a car, according to the Utah Transit Authority.

Gavin Gustafson with UTA said the car T-boned a red line train. The train was derailed, and the driver of the car sustained minor injuries. Passengers on the train were not injured.

The train had only cosmetic damage, Gustafson said, so crews were working to get it back on the rail. Gustafson said there would be delays in the area, but did not give a specific time frame.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.