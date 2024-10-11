On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Northern Utah High School Player of the Week – Week 8

Oct 11, 2024, 11:51 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY The John Watson Northern Utah High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Northern Utah. Presented by John Watson Chevrolet in Ogden, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron. Our winner this week is Davis High School’s Bode Sparrow.

Northern Utah Player of the Week – Bode Sparrow, WR (Davis)

The Davis Darts squared off against an old rival in Layton High School in Region 1 action last week. After a scoreless first quarter Davis came alive in the second, scoring 28 points in the frame. Sparrow was part of the onslaught as he hooked up with Darts’ quarterback Tradon Bessinger on a touchdown. He also would throw for a touchdown on a trick play with six seconds remaining in the half.

Davis would stifle any attempts by Layton to get off the deck through the third quarter. While extending their lead to 42-0, Sparrow hauled in his second touchdown reception of the night. Davis would go on to rout the Lancers 49-7 and remain in the mix atop Region 1. The win gave the Darts a 2-1 mark in region play and 6-2 overall on the season. Bode Sparrow finished the game with seven receptions for 145 yards and the two aforementioned touchdowns and his lone pass attempt going for six as well.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the John Watson Northern Utah Player of the Week award consists of Matt George from POW! Creative and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for The KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ryan Smiths Vows To Make Streaming Jazz, Utah Hockey Club Easier

Ryan Smith is working on a solution for fans to be able to watch both Jazz and Utah Hockey Club games simultaneously on SEG+.

53 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ryan Smith Vows To Make Streaming Jazz, Utah Hockey Club Easier

Ryan Smith is working on a solution for fans to be able to watch both Jazz and Utah Hockey Club games simultaneously on SEG+.

53 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Northern Utah High School Player of the Week – Week 8

The John Watson Northern Utah High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in all of Northern Utah, honoring their exceptional performances on the gridiron.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

EA Sports College Football 25 Simulation Of BYU/Arizona

It's in the game.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George’s Grandma Shares Postitive Update After Injury

Keyonte George's grandmother shared a positive update about the Utah Jazz guard's injury suffered on Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Day 1: Mike Weir and Zac Blair Lead Way For Utah Locals At The Black Desert Championship

The Black Desert Golf Course, which opened in May of 2023 and is playing host to the Black Desert Championship, showed off Utah's beautiful and diverse landscape, giving a stunning backdrop to the first of what PGA fans in Utah hope is many events to be hosted at the property for the foreseeable future.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Northern Utah High School Player of the Week – Week 8