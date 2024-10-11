Northern Utah High School Player of the Week – Week 8

SALT LAKE CITY – The John Watson Northern Utah High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Northern Utah. Presented by John Watson Chevrolet in Ogden, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron. Our winner this week is Davis High School’s Bode Sparrow.

Northern Utah Player of the Week – Bode Sparrow, WR (Davis)

The Davis Darts squared off against an old rival in Layton High School in Region 1 action last week. After a scoreless first quarter Davis came alive in the second, scoring 28 points in the frame. Sparrow was part of the onslaught as he hooked up with Darts’ quarterback Tradon Bessinger on a touchdown. He also would throw for a touchdown on a trick play with six seconds remaining in the half.

Davis would stifle any attempts by Layton to get off the deck through the third quarter. While extending their lead to 42-0, Sparrow hauled in his second touchdown reception of the night. Davis would go on to rout the Lancers 49-7 and remain in the mix atop Region 1. The win gave the Darts a 2-1 mark in region play and 6-2 overall on the season. Bode Sparrow finished the game with seven receptions for 145 yards and the two aforementioned touchdowns and his lone pass attempt going for six as well.

Check out this week’s Northern Utah High School Player of the Week! 🏆 Presented by @WatsonChevhttps://t.co/201FaoObBS — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 3, 2024

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the John Watson Northern Utah Player of the Week award consists of Matt George from POW! Creative and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for The KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

