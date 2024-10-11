WEST JORDAN — If you see the pink bus, you cannot miss it.

From Northern Utah all the way to Central Utah and in between, the Boob Bus covered miles and miles helping prioritize women’s health by checking for breast cancer.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is fitting, because on Friday the bus will serve its 700th woman in West Jordan.

“One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime,” said Rena Vanzo, CEO and co-founder of the Boob Bus.

That is the statistic. Behind that statistic are friends — and fighters.

“I had a little bit of a hard time getting doctors to take me seriously. By the time that my cancer was caught, I was 38 years old and at that time it was Stage Three,” said Odemary Rosado. She’s a breast cancer survivor.

She noticed symptoms two years prior to her diagnosis in 2020. Today, she leads a nonprofit supporting women and breast cancer awareness through “Think Pink and Screen for Success.”

“With each mammogram, we’re one step closer to saving lives,” Rosado said.

Vanzo, the Boob Bus businesswoman, said the whole process takes only 15 to 20 minutes. It’s a lunch break window that women cannot afford to miss.

“So, even if you don’t have a family history, you still need to be getting checked every year once you’re forty,” Vanzo said.

From fluffy robes to pink, pink and more pink, this is not your ordinary bus or doctor’s appointment.

“We really try and make this a special occasion and celebrate the fact that this woman is prioritizing her health,” Vanzo said.

“If you need me to come and sit with you. I’ll be happy to sit with you. I have gone through the process, and I know what it’s like. And, we have to be there for one another,” Rosado said.

To book an appointment and learn more, visit https://www.theboobbus.com.