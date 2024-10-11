On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

5B45

How imagination, unstructured play are vital to early childhood development

Oct 11, 2024, 1:52 PM

Ashley Moser's Profile Picture

BY ASHLEY MOSER


KSLTV.com

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS – Allowing your children time to explore and play freely is just as important as more structured activities.

Mom Alex Thayer has seen the benefits of allowing her boys to run around and explore when they take walks together on a favorite trail.

“They can run around and be free and make messes,” she said. “I think it’s great for their creativity, for their imagination. We don’t bring toys with us. They are using, you know, sticks and rocks and leaves and coming up with games to play.”

She is always nearby to make sure they’re safe, but said it’s important to let her sons lead the way when they’re out in nature.

Free play is not only fun. It helps children develop important skills, like problem solving.

“With the sticks, they might need to figure out how to get it into the water. And that may sound like a minimal problem but for kids. That still a problem,” said Dr. Ilse DeKoeyer, childhood development specialist at Help Me Grow Utah and associate professor in psychology at the University of Utah.

She said allowing time for imagination is crucial for a child’s development. And is easily practiced through unstructured play.

“We have been taking too much of the time to structure and so that makes kids more dependent and less creative when they don’t have that opportunity to explore on their own,” DeKoeyer said.

Unstructured play can also help young children learn about their emotions.

“Curiosity, wonder, if it’s pretend play,” she said.

DeKoeyer suggested parents let their children come up with their own activities daily – either outdoors or inside, and ask questions to get them thinking.

“If you want to build a fort in the living room, how are you going to build that? How is it going to stay stuck, you know?” she said.

Thayer encouraged other parents to give unstructured play a try.

“You can bring them to a park, let them run free,” she said. “And it’s fun for everyone.”

For more ideas and resources on how to get your child excited about unstructured play, click here.

KSL 5 TV Live

5B45

Miriam Martin says her kids’ favorite thing to do right now is play ‘store’ or ‘restaurant....

Ashley Moser

How imagination, unstructured play are vital to early childhood development

Free play is not only fun. It also helps children develop important skills, like problem solving.

1 hour ago

Alpine School District student. (KSL TV)...

Ashley Moser

Parent engagement is key to building bridges between school and home, experts say

Back to school can be an exciting time, especially for students starting their first year in elementary. But how do parents and caregivers make sure their kindergartners are really grasping what they are learning in the classroom?

22 hours ago

Melodie Jensen is passing her thirst for knowledge on to her three kids through a practice called I...

Aley Davis

How to help preschoolers become life-long learners through inquiry-based learning

Early education experts say capitalizing on opportunities to peak your child's curiosity will set them up for life-long learning and problem solving. One Ogden mother says her efforts are already paying off.

30 days ago

crayons in a box...

Aley Davis

Siblings can expedite learning opportunities both academically and emotionally

Formal learning may be on break for the summer, but experts tell parents to not overlook the powerful lessons siblings can teach each other at home.

3 months ago

Sylvia Lam with her children. (KSL TV)...

Aley Davis

Free Sparkler app helps Utah parents track their young child’s developmental milestones

It’s well known parenthood doesn't come with an instruction manual — or at least it hasn't, until now. The Help Me Grow Utah program introduced a new app to help parents along the way.

4 months ago

Alyssa McBride is the mother of three children. After her youngest son, Jack, was born, she started...

Aley Davis

Teaching children to regulate emotions early is essential to future success, experts say 

Teaching kids how to regulate emotions early is essential to future success.

6 months ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

How imagination, unstructured play are vital to early childhood development