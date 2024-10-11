On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

GOP divisions on display in Utah legislators’ email exchange

Oct 11, 2024, 3:05 PM | Updated: 3:33 pm

Utah State Capitol (KSL TV)...

Utah State Capitol (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY — Judging by a recent email exchange between some Republican members of the Utah House of Representatives, it appears some feelings within the party are quite raw ahead of the gubernatorial election next month.

Gov. Spencer Cox is running for a second term, challenged by Democrat Brian King, a member of the Utah House.

But a wrinkle has emerged as Rep. Phil Lyman, R-Blanding – who defeated Cox at the Republican convention but lost to him in the primary – is running a write-in campaign and even appeared in a joint campaign ad with King.

Utah Rep. Phil Lyman speaks as he debates with incumbent Gov. Spencer Cox during Utah’s gubernatorial GOP primary debate held at the Eccles Broadcast Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Utah Rep. Phil Lyman speaks as he debates with incumbent Gov. Spencer Cox during Utah’s gubernatorial GOP primary debate held at the Eccles Broadcast Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (Isaac Hale, Deseret News)

Lyman has made numerous claims of election fraud in the wake of his loss, although all his court challenges have so far failed.

In a sign of broader rifts within the party, two conservative Republican members of the House recently criticized Lyman via email, telling him he’s doing Utah a “disservice” and saying his campaign’s “unjustified attacks divide us.”

KSL TV obtained the emails from the House of Representatives through a public records request.

Email to legislators

On Aug. 21, Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, sent an email to all legislators sharing a memo he received from the Utah Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel. That memo, which Weiler had requested, looked at Lyman’s unsuccessful effort to obtain information about voters who had signed a petition to get Cox on the primary ballot.

Weiler told his legislative colleagues he was sharing the memo because it “addresses many relevant issues.” The memo said the decision by Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s office to deny Lyman’s request for voter information “was legally reasonable.” It also said Lyman and the lieutenant governor’s office “offered legally reasonable but competing interpretations of GRAMA and the Election Code” in court.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson signing HB84 into law.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson signing HB84 into law. (KSL TV)

Nine days later, on Aug. 30, Lyman penned a lengthy response to House and Senate lawmakers, defending his campaign’s challenge of the results and reiterating his claims of election fraud.

“As a legislature, we can continue to be complicit, or we can fix this,” Lyman wrote. “Either way, my campaign will do everything we can to expose the collusion and the motivations behind it. To do anything less would be a huge disservice to the people of Utah.”

Lyman’s email sparked a fiery response from fellow Republican, Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, who said she had been the target of “ridiculous and unfounded attacks” by Lyman’s campaign staff.

woman listens at a podium

Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, listens to public comment during a hearing committee on HB0257 at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (Megan Nielsen, Deseret News)

“From what it sounds like, 99% of the legislature has had to deal with unfounded, blatant lies being distributed about us by your campaign staff,” Birkeland wrote, copying all other House Republicans on the email. “So, while you’re focusing on things that do Utah a disservice, please have a word with your staff.”

Lyman replied to ask for specifics and said he didn’t have any campaign staff. Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, R-Clearfield, the House majority whip, chimed in and said that contradicted what Lyman told her in the past.

“It seems unfair to ask Kera to be specific when you are being obtuse,” Lisonbee wrote. “Perhaps you could instead offer an apology for the many times over the past months your campaign has released something and your team has attacked your colleagues. These unjustified attacks divide us and have the potential to hurt our future efforts to change policy for the better.”

Lyman has raised the ire of some of his fellow lawmakers over the last few months by accusing Utah Republican leaders of “aggressively” raising taxes. He has also blasted the passing of “blue state” budgets, even though Lyman has voted for nearly every budget since becoming a legislator in 2019.

The email exchange ended soon after that. Asked for comment Friday on Birkeland’s and Lisonbee’s sentiments, Lyman told KSL TV he was “confused with both of their emails but not offended or surprised that they were not on my side.”

Divided Republican Party

After Lyman’s primary loss, he decided to mount a write-in campaign to challenge Cox. He also appeared in an advertisement with Democratic candidate Brian King attacking the incumbent governor. At the time, House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, said he was “disappointed.”

“Let’s stop tearing each other down and unite as Republicans,” Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “This division is harmful to the future of our state.”

FILE: Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, speaks during a press conference for SB117, a bill advocating for domestic violence protections, at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (Ryan Sun, Deseret News)

But several political experts told KSL TV they think this intraparty division is here to stay.

“I think it’s a long-term phenomenon,” said Leah Murray, director of the Olene S. Walker Institute of Politics & Public Service at Weber State University, in an email, “and I think that the election causes the fractures and highlights the differences.”

“The division in Republican circles regarding ballot access via convention or signature and primary votes has existed for some time,” added Mary Weaver Bennett, director of the Michael O. Leavitt Center for Politics and Public Service at Southern Utah University, “and I don’t see that it will change in the near future.”

Tim Chambless, a professor of political science at the University of Utah, said the Republican Party has “changed significantly from past decades” locally and nationally, and he pointed to the “unprecedented” Lyman write-in challenge as evidence of that.

Gov. Spencer Cox, Rep. Brian King, a Democrat, and Robert Latham, a Libertarian, participated in a gubernatorial debate Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (KSL TV)

“Any vote for Lyman is a denial of a vote for Cox. King benefits,” Chambless said. “This year, a highly divided Republican Party gives King the Democrat a path to victory.”

For King’s part, his campaign recently released a poll showing Cox with 35% of the vote, King with 24%, and Lyman with 19%, while Libertarian candidate Robert Latham got 3%.

In the poll, conducted by Public Policy Polling, 18% of voters were undecided.

Gubernatorial candidate Brian King speaks during the Utah Democratic Party state convention at Cottonwood High School in Murray on Saturday, April 27, 2024. (Marielle Scott, Deseret News)

“The momentum is unmistakably with Brian King, and it’s easy to see why. Utahns want a leader who can build common-sense, bipartisan coalitions – not someone who panders to both sides while driving us further apart,” said Gabi Finlayson, King’s campaign manager.

In response, Cox’s campaign spokesperson, Matt Lusty, criticized King’s voting record on taxes and abortion.

“Utahns don’t want a liberal, California-style Democrat as their governor,” Lusty said, “but by casting a protest vote in the general election for a third-party candidate, that’s what they may end up getting.”

Utah Legislators email exchange by lcurtis on Scribd

Office of Legislative Research and General Council letter to Sen. Weiler by lcurtis on Scribd

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

Utah State Capitol (KSL TV)...

Daniel Woodruff

GOP divisions on display in Utah legislators’ email exchange

Judging by a recent email exchange between some Republican members of the Utah House of Representatives, it appears some feelings within the party are quite raw ahead of the gubernatorial election next month.

27 minutes ago

Carlton Bowen (IA), John Curtis (R), and Caroline Gleich (D) speak during the 2024 U.S. Senate deba...

Daniella Rivera and Annie Knox, KSL TV

KSL Truth Test: Fact-checking debate claims in race for Utah’s open U.S. Senate seat

Did claims from candidates vying to replace Sen. Mitt Romney pass the KSL Truth Test?

5 hours ago

According to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, Sevier County has a population of roughly 22,00...

Daniel Woodruff

Salina enjoys small-town feel but struggles to find workers

According to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, Sevier County has a population of roughly 22,000. One persistent challenge with rural living is finding good, qualified workers, residents told KSL TV.

2 days ago

FILE — Utah Capitol....

Larry D. Curtis

Amendment A voided from November ballots

A court has granted a permanent injunction against Amendment A in the upcoming November election. While it will appear on the ballot, the results of voting are voided.

2 days ago

Incumbent Rep. Blake Moore (R), Bill Campbell (D), and Daniel Cottam (L) at Utah State University t...

Daniella Rivera and Annie Knox, KSL TV

KSL Truth Test: Fact-checking debate claims in Utah 1st Congressional District debate

KSL’s Truth Test reveals whether claims from House District 1 candidates were true, false or misleading

2 days ago

(elections)...

Gary Fields, Christina A. Cassidy, and Ali Swenson, Associated Press

Not everything will run perfectly on Election Day. Still, US elections are remarkably reliable

Elections are human exercises that despite all the laws and rules about how they should run, can be messy. Here's what you can expect.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

GOP divisions on display in Utah legislators’ email exchange