On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Man arrested in fatal West Valley crash now linked to Sandy road rage shooting

Oct 11, 2024, 2:30 PM | Updated: 2:46 pm

Surveillance video of a man suspected of firing a gun at another motorist in Sandy on Sept. 9. The ...

Surveillance video of a man suspected of firing a gun at another motorist in Sandy on Sept. 9. The Lehi man now faces charges in that case and in a wrong-way crash Oct. 2 in West Valley City that killed a woman. (Sandy police)

(Sandy police)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man accused of hitting and killing a woman while fleeing from police near the Valley Fair Mall has now been linked to additional crimes around the valley, including a road rage shooting in Sandy.

Cesar Omar Perez, 23, of Lehi, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court in three separate cases, including the fatal crash on Oct. 2 and two other incidents in which shots were fired.

In total, Perez was charged Friday with 18 crimes — including murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies; two counts of assault on an officer, a second-degree felony; business burglary, property damage and seven counts of illegally firing a gun, third-degree felonies; three counts of failing to respond to an officer’s signal to stop, two third-degree felonies and a class A misdemeanor; and marijuana possession and causing an accident involving property damage, class B misdemeanors.

On Oct. 2, West Valley police were patrolling Fairbourne Park, 3590 S. Market Street, which is next to West Valley City Hall and the West Valley Police Department, when officers spotted Perez smoking marijuana, according to charging documents. Perez, whom police say seemed “very anxious,” took off running across the parking lot.

“Officers were informed that Perez had run to a nearby road where electrical work was being completed and stole a work truck belonging to Wasatch Electric Company,” the charges state.

One worker suffered minor injuries when he fell from the moving vehicle while trying to stop Perez.

Perez fled across the street to the area of Valley Fair Mall, 3601 S. 2700 West, but not before he first “hit a Ford F-250 belonging to the Salt Lake Community College” with two people inside, the charges state. Both occupants suffered minor injuries.

Officers spotted the stolen work truck again near the south end of the mall near Costco, 3747 S. 2700 West.

“As officers drove closer, Perez put the truck into reverse heading straight toward officers. Perez proceeded to ram the front driver side of (an officer’s) marked patrol vehicle with the rear end of the truck, pushing his vehicle sideways,” according to the charges.

Police say Perez then rammed a second officer’s vehicle and drove off, driving on sidewalks and over grass to get away.

Perez is then accused of driving the wrong way on 2400 West, which is a narrow one-way street between the east side of the mall and I-215. Two other vehicles swerved to miss Perez, but a car driven by 52-year-old Nancy Arbon collided with Perez head-on as Perez was driving between 63 mph and 72 mph, the charging documents allege.

“Arbon’s vehicle came to rest 100 feet from the point of impact, while Perez rolled the truck,” the charges say.

After Perez was in custody, detectives doing further investigation linked him to a road rage incident in Sandy on Sept. 9. On that day, a motorcyclist fired a shot into a car near 9400 South and 1300 East. The driver was not injured.

A woman was killed on Oct. 2 when a police pursuit with a car that was reported to be stolen ended in a head-on crash on a one-way street near the Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City. The driver of the truck was later identified by police as Cesar Omar Perez, 23, of Lehi. (Ray Boone, KSL TV)

On Oct. 1 — the day before the fatal crash — Sandy police put out a surveillance photo of the suspected gunman on social media in hopes of identifying him. They received a call that day from Lehi police who had previously dealt with Perez and were able to help positively identify him, according to charging documents.

Also on Oct. 1, police say employees at the Audi Salt Lake City, 999 S. State, arrived at work and “found five bullet casings and a shattered glass door to the rear entrance of the business,” a third set of charging documents state.

Surveillance video captured the shooting and also showed the gunman “inside the building attempting to gain access to a cabinet by shooting the lock, damaging the lock mechanism, and leaving a slug embedded inside,” the charges state. “The male then proceeds to kick the desk area around the cabinet before moving around the building looking around another desk area.”

After his arrest in West Valley City, detectives asked him if he was involved in the shooting at the Audi dealership.

“Perez immediately nodded his head up and down and said he had shot the back window out in an attempt to get a car there, so he didn’t have to deal with anyone,” the charges allege. “Perez stated that after he shot out the window and went inside, he was unable to locate any of the car keys, so he placed the firearm back in his backpack and left. Perez admitted he had used the same gun in the Sandy shooting.”

Prosecutors have requested that Perez remain in the Salt Lake County Jail without having the option to post bail pending trial.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Surveillance video of a man suspected of firing a gun at another motorist in Sandy on Sept. 9. The ...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man arrested in fatal West Valley crash now linked to Sandy road rage shooting

A man accused of hitting and killing a woman while fleeing from police near the Valley Fair Mall has now been linked to additional crimes around the valley, including a road rage shooting in Sandy.

36 minutes ago

A memorial for Patrick Hayes sits at the place he was killed in Jordanelle State Park. (KSL TV)...

Shara Park

New information released in deadly Jordanelle road rage shooting

The family of the man who was shot and killed at Jordanelle State Park on September 25 is pleading for help in finding his killer.

20 hours ago

FILE — Police lights. (KSL TV)...

Jacob Freeman

Cyclist hit, killed by drowsy driver in Springville, police say

A man was killed while riding his bike to work in Springville early Wednesday morning.

23 hours ago

Two employees of a West Valley towing company have been charged with helping their boss illegally t...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Two truck drivers charged with extorting minority drivers

Two more people are facing criminal charges tied to a company accused of "predatory towing" that investigators say targeted mainly minority semitruck drivers.

24 hours ago

Musician and producer Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex traf...

Kara Scannell, CNN

Judge sets trial date in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex trafficking case

Musician Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, will go to trial in May 2025.

1 day ago

TD Bank is paying a $1.3 billion penalty to the US Treasury Department. (Bill Tompkins/Getty Images...

Jordan Valinsky and Matt Egan, CNN

TD Bank hit with record $3 billion fine over drug cartel money laundering, source says

TD Bank will pay $3 billion to settle charges that it failed to properly monitor money laundering by drug cartels, regulators announced Thursday.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Man arrested in fatal West Valley crash now linked to Sandy road rage shooting