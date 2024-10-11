On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

TRAFFIC & ROADS

UDOT releases final plan for I-15 from Farmington to Salt Lake City

Oct 11, 2024, 3:26 PM | Updated: 4:52 pm

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation released the Final Environmental Impact Statement for upcoming changes to Interstate 15 between Farmington and Salt Lake City.

The project the department settled on includes “five general-purpose lanes and one express lane in each direction” of the freeway, UDOT said in a press release. The project will also include improvements to all interchanges on the freeway in that area, aimed at helping “those who walk, bike, take transit and drive — and increase safe access across I-15 in each community.”

Map shows the stretch of I-15 that UDOT has been looking into improvements for. (Utah Department of Transportation)

Now that their plans are set, UDOT’s next step is to plan for construction, which they said might begin as soon as 2027.

“This decision represents a critical milestone for improving transportation along I-15,” said Michael Romero, I-15 Environmental Impact Statement Project Director.

The statement from UDOT said that final plans reflect input from both the public as well as stakeholders. The department believes its final plan will be the best to meet increasing transportation demand while also minimizing impacts on the community.

“After extensive research from the study team, the public, and other stakeholders, we have come up with a solution that will improve mobility for everyone who walks, bikes, uses transit and drives, all while minimizing environmental impacts,” Romero said.

Check out UDOT’s plans for I-15 in more detail on their website.

KSL 5 TV Live

Traffic & Roads

Traffic moves on I-15 in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 18, 2023. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)...

Jacob Freeman

UDOT releases final plan for I-15 from Farmington to Salt Lake City

The Utah Department of Transportation released the Final Environmental Impact Statement for upcoming changes to Interstate 15 between Farmington and Salt Lake City.

4 hours ago

The intersection of 13400 South and Bangerter Highway will be fully closed starting on Monday, Octo...

Mary Culbertson, KSL TV and Allessandra Harris Gurr, KSL NewsRadio

Year-long Bangerter Highway closure begins Monday, but delays expected sooner

Prepare for delays along a Bangerter Highway intersection this weekend.

2 days ago

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Mark Jones

SLCPD identifies bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle

Salt Lake City police have released the identity of the woman who died last month after being struck by a vehicle in the Central 9th neighborhood.

3 days ago

Unified police are searching for the driver of a Tesla Cybertruck who hit a woman on a motorcycle a...

Dan Rascon

Police searching for driver of Tesla Cybertruck in connection to hit-and-run

Unified police are searching for the driver of a Tesla Cybertruck who hit a woman on a motorcycle at a high rate of speed and then sped away.  

4 days ago

One person suffered serious, but none-life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle accident Mon...

Mark Jones

Motorcyclist injured in crash in remote area of southern Utah

One person suffered serious, but none-life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle accident Monday in southern Utah.

4 days ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Mapleton crossing guard injured after being hit by car

A school crossing guard suffered a broken wrist and ankle after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning, according to the Mapleton Police Department.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

UDOT releases final plan for I-15 from Farmington to Salt Lake City