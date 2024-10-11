UDOT releases final plan for I-15 from Farmington to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation released the Final Environmental Impact Statement for upcoming changes to Interstate 15 between Farmington and Salt Lake City.

The project the department settled on includes “five general-purpose lanes and one express lane in each direction” of the freeway, UDOT said in a press release. The project will also include improvements to all interchanges on the freeway in that area, aimed at helping “those who walk, bike, take transit and drive — and increase safe access across I-15 in each community.”

Now that their plans are set, UDOT’s next step is to plan for construction, which they said might begin as soon as 2027.

“This decision represents a critical milestone for improving transportation along I-15,” said Michael Romero, I-15 Environmental Impact Statement Project Director.

The statement from UDOT said that final plans reflect input from both the public as well as stakeholders. The department believes its final plan will be the best to meet increasing transportation demand while also minimizing impacts on the community.

“After extensive research from the study team, the public, and other stakeholders, we have come up with a solution that will improve mobility for everyone who walks, bikes, uses transit and drives, all while minimizing environmental impacts,” Romero said.

Check out UDOT’s plans for I-15 in more detail on their website.