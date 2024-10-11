On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Elon Musk unveils his ‘Cybercab’ robotaxi

Oct 11, 2024, 2:55 PM

Tesla's robotaxi is displayed at an unveiling event in Los Angeles, California, on October 10, in t...

Tesla's robotaxi is displayed at an unveiling event in Los Angeles, California, on October 10, in this still image taken from a video. (Tesla/Reuters via CNN Newsource)

(Tesla/Reuters via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY CHRIS ISIDORE, CNN


KSLTV.com

New York (CNN) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled on Thursday his vision of a “a fun, exciting future,” an “age of abundance” full of his company’s self-driving cars without steering wheels, parking lots turned into parks and robots that will walk among the population – that he once again promised would be available within a few years.

Whether he can live up to these promises remains to be seen.

Those plans, and the revelation of the designs for his robotaxis, came at a glitzy event in California, full of the kind of hype that has built Tesla a dedicated fan base for its electric vehicles. The event featured models of the robotaxi as well as a Robovan, a driverless vehicle designed to carry a larger group of people or items.

The designs were heavy on a metallic, shiny sci-fi aesthetic of the future. Musk himself even referenced the classic science fiction movie “Blade Runner,” although he said he wanted his version of the coming years to be cheerier than that dystopian noir film.

Musk is famous for promising near-term targets that take years or more to reach. He had predicted five years ago that his fleet of robotaxis were only a year away. During his presentation at the Warner Bros. studio lot late Thursday, even he admitted: “I tend to be a little optimistic with time frames.”

Investors appeared unimpressed, or at least doubtful, given the company’s track record of failing to hit earlier timelines for true self-driving. Shares of Tesla (TSLA) were down more than 8% in late afternoon trading Friday.

The event unveiling these products, which was livestreamed to millions of viewers on his social media platform X, began 53 minutes late.

But the delay seemed to matter little to the in-person crowd waiting for the chance to ride in the 50 self-driving vehicles that were cruising around the studio lot. They continued to cheer Musk throughout his relatively short 20-minute presentation.

Tesla has long offered what it calls Full Self-Driving or FSD, currently priced at $8,000, as an option on its cars. But despite its name, Tesla says drivers need to continue to sit in the driver’s seat, ready to take over control of the vehicle, even when in FSD mode.

Musk said Thursday that Teslas with FSD would be able to operate wherever state regulators would allow without human intervention, predicting that would occur in California and Texas by next year. And he also unveiled the Cybercab, a vehicle without steering wheel or accelerator or brake pedals which is specifically designed to carry passengers without a driver present, which he said should be in production by 2026.

“It’ll be like sitting in a comfortable little lounge,” he said. “Yeah, it’s going to be awesome.”

He said the Robocab, unlike other electric vehicles, would have no plug but would be charged by driving over a charging plate. And he also showed a larger vehicle that he said could carry up to 20 passengers or goods, which he called a “Robovan,” although he gave no timeframe for the introduction of that vehicle.

Musk said that in addition to Tesla selling rides in its own fleet of self-driving robotaxis, the robotaxis would lower the cost of ownership for Tesla buyers because they’ll be able to rent their cars out for rides when not driving themselves by using Tesla’s service to arrange the rides.

The planned robotaxi service would not only compete with services from Uber and Lyft that use human drivers but with other driverless services now being tested by companies like Google’s Waymo. In fact, those other driverless robotaxi services are already well ahead of Tesla’s planned offering, said tech journalist and CNN contributor Kara Swisher, who called the Tesla robovan design “a lovely toaster on wheels.”

“I ride the Waymo (service) every time I go into San Francisco for a long time now,” Swisher told CNN late Thursday after the event. “They’ve driven millions of miles. Elon has just been talking about it. I would like to see him deploy something on the road. I’m very excited about autonomous vehicles. But he’s been promising them forever while others have delivered.”

“This is typical of him,” she said. “He makes a giant announcement, and then you see nothing. He’s done amazing things, and I think that’s part of this. But in this case, there is stuff on the road right now that’s working by Google and by Amazon and others.”

‘Overly optimistic’

Musk has insisted that the company’s data shows that the current version of FSD that requires a driver to supervise the ride is already safer than cars driven by humans. But others who have tested that feature question whether that is true. One independent testing service, AMCI Testing, found that drivers needed to take control every 13 miles on average.

This is certainly not the first time that Musk has laid out ambitious time frames for his plans for self-driving cars. In a July call with investors, Musk said he expected to have “unsupervised (driving) possibly by the end of this year,” adding “I would be shocked if we cannot do it next year.”

But he also conceded, “obviously my predictions on this have been overly optimistic in the past.”

“I’m the boy who cried FSD. But I think we’ll be better than humans by the end of this year,” he said in a call with investors in July 2023, before adding: “I’ve been wrong in the past. I may be wrong this time.”

And even some analysts who believe that Tesla will eventually come up with the technology needed to have driverless vehicles carrying passengers believe that achievement is at least several years into the future.

“We’re looking at disengagements at 3% of miles driven,” said Gene Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, about the number of times that a human driver needs to take control, in an interview with CNN earlier this week.

“While 97% of the way there sounds close, it’s not even close. It has to be well above 99%. And to go from 95 or 97% to 99% is really hard. And then there’s the question of how many 9’s the regulators will want to see. Is it 99.9%, 99.999%?” he added.

“I think it’ll take two years to get the technology right,” Munster said. “And two to three more years to get the needed regulatory approval.”

As for Musk’s promise that the Cybercab would be available within two years, Munster pointed out that the Cybertruck pickup took about 48 months from reveal to production, and some other vehicles, including an electric semi truck, have gone more than six years since their reveal and are still not in production.

“Looking at the more recent history of product announcements and measuring the time it took to ramp production should remind investors that patience is a virtue,” he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Tesla's robotaxi is displayed at an unveiling event in Los Angeles, California, on October 10, in t...

Chris Isidore, CNN

Elon Musk unveils his ‘Cybercab’ robotaxi

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled on Thursday his vision of a “a fun, exciting future,” an “age of abundance” full of his company’s self-driving cars without steering wheels, parking lots turned into parks and robots that will walk among the population – that he once again promised would be available within a few years.

12 minutes ago

A worker places metal in a milling machine while producing parts for a Boeing 777 jetliner at Pathf...

Alicia Wallace, CNN

Another key US inflation gauge fell in September

Inflation for US producers slowed further in September, adding to hopes that prices aren’t getting jacked up before they get to consumers.

3 hours ago

Hurricane Milton turned the parking lot of Travis Bonino's condo complex into a debris field. (Cour...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah restaurant collecting Hurricane Milton donations; owner is in Florida assessing damage

A Utah man says his Florida community is back at square one, in the wake of back-to-back hurricanes. As he walked through Hurricane Milton damage Thursday evening, his Riverton restaurant was busy collecting donations to send to the Sunshine State.

5 hours ago

This image made from a video provided by the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office shows a large group of ...

Becky Bohrer, Associated Press

Washington state woman calls 911 after being hounded by up to 100 raccoons

A Washington state woman had to flee her property after 50 to 100 raccoons descended on it and were acting aggressively.

20 hours ago

US Drug Enforcement Administration investigators are warning about a rise in illegal online stores ...

Josh Campbell, CNN

That online ‘pharmacy’ could kill you, feds warn

The order from an online “pharmacy” was for oxycodone, a powerful narcotic used to treat pain.

20 hours ago

Jaclyn Price is collecting supplies to donate to victims of Hurricane Helene. (KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

Layton woman to bring supplies to North Carolina and Tennessee

Thousands of volunteers and workers from all across the country are now working on flood rescue and recovery efforts. The devastation of this hurricane season has inspired a Layton woman to step away from her day-to-day life, and bring as many supplies as she can to people impacted by the storms.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Elon Musk unveils his ‘Cybercab’ robotaxi