Ryan Smith Vows To Make Streaming Jazz, Utah Hockey Club Easier

Oct 11, 2024, 2:56 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Fans in the state of Utah were able to watch both the Utah Jazz and the Utah Hockey Club record wins on Thursday night on SEG+, the streaming service that carries each team’s games.

But there was one problem.

Fans who wanted to watch both games on the streaming service had to pick between the Jazz or hockey and exit from the game they were watching in order to check on the other.

After experiencing the conundrum firsthand, Ryan Smith, the chairman of the Smith Entertainment Group which runs SEG+ says he wants to find a solution to the problem.

“SEG+ was awesome tonight. Went from TV, to Mobile, to IPad during both games while running kiddos around,” Smith posted. “That being said… We’ve got to make it easier for users to switch between Jazz/Hockey for the 26 times we’re on the same night…”

As Smith posted, the Jazz and the Hockey Club will have overlapping broadcasts 26 times this season, more than a quarter of each team’s total games.

For fans who paid for the SEG+ subscription that allows streaming of both Jazz and the Hockey Club, there isn’t an easy solution on how to watch both games at the same time.

Both teams’ games are available on over-the-air broadcasts using a television antenna, meaning fans could choose to watch SEG+ on a phone, laptop, or tablet while viewing the other broadcast on their TV.

But that’s not a solution for fans who want to watch the games on the go, or don’t have access to a television with an antenna.

The answer could be as simple as a button on the screen that allows users to quickly flip between games, a split screen, or a picture-in-picture option, but no details on what the solution will be.

Regardless, Smith is aware of the issue and is looking to get it fixed.

SEG+ Streaming Service Pricing

The pricing for the SEG+ streaming service includes a combined annual package of $174.99 that includes 150+ live Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club games along with other behind-the-scenes features.

Fans can also subscribe to just Utah Hockey Club games for an annual fee of $69.99 or $14.99 monthly.

Streaming access to Jazz games exclusively will cost fans $125.50 yearly, or a monthly fee of $19.99.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

