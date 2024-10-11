On the Site:
Nobody hurt after fire destroys car and garage in Weber County

Oct 11, 2024, 4:13 PM | Updated: 4:41 pm

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE, Weber County — A fire completely destroyed a car and garage at a home in Marriott-Slaterville early Friday morning.

Around 3:00 a.m. fire crews responded to the single-family home and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage. Weber Fire District said they were able to contain the fire before it spread to the rest of the house, although there was some damage in the attic.

Weber Fire District said everyone got out of the house safely, and no people or pets were reported injured.

The fire completely destroyed the garage and a car, but didn’t spread to the rest of the house. (Weber Fire District)

Fire crews initially estimated the fire caused around $100,000 of damages to the home.

