Utahn killed in semi truck crash in Nevada

WINNEMUCCA, Pershing County — A Utah driver fatally crashed into the back of a semi truck while traveling in Nevada Wednesday afternoon, police say.

The Nevada Highway Patrol reported that troopers responded to the crash on Interstate 80 at mile marker 155, about 20 miles west of Winnemucca.



NHP said a white Toyota Corolla and a semi truck were traveling eastbound on I-80. The semi truck was driving at a low rate of speed due to the nearly wildland fire that closed I-80.

“The front of the Corolla struck the trailer and remained in contact with the rear of the trailer after impact,” stated the NHP press release.

NHP reported that 65-year-old Lawernce Nelly of East Carbon, Utah, was the driver of the Corolla and died from his injuries at the scene of the crash. No one else was hurt in the crash.

NHP did not specify how the crash happened as its Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating it.