Pat McAfee Show Headed to Salt Lake City In January For Utah Hockey Club Game

Oct 11, 2024, 3:59 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – After taking notice of the Utah Hockey Club’s monumental inaugural home opener, ESPN’s Pat McAfee is headed to Salt Lake City in January for some NHL hockey.

Pat McAfee intrigued by Utah Hockey Club home opener

During the Pat McAfee Show on October 10, McAfee discussed the Utah Hockey Club’s home opener and mentioned that he’ll be headed out to Salt Lake City on January 29 when the club takes on Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

McAfee and his crew then finished the discussion by trying to learn how to properly pronounce “Utahn” and the plural form “Utahans” which they struggled to do. Luckily, they’ll have more than three months to practice and get it right before encountering more than 15,000 Utahans on January 29 inside Delta Center.

Pat McAfee’s last trip to Utah

The last time McAfee traveled to Utah was for College Gameday when the University of Utah hosted the Oregon Ducks in late October of 2023. While hosting his show, head coach Kyle Whittingham rode a motorcycle to the broadcast while wearing a sleeveless shirt and sunglasses with a backwards hat.

After his trip, McAfee shared that he loved his experience and was pleasantly surprised by how much he enjoyed.

“I’m not a skier or really do the snow stuff so I never really had a chance to go to Utah for any reason,” McAfee said. “I need to go back. It is awesome. People were so kind- obviously everybody there was so kind to all of us. We get put in these ridiculous situations where people are normally going to be nice to us, but there were other situations- everybody was nice. The views were insane. The weather was fantastic. I thought about picking up some ski poles to go skiing up there just so I could be a part of the Salt Lake community. I loved it Schefty. I didn’t expect that.”

Full Story: Salt Lake City Made A Big Impression On ESPN’s Pat McAfee

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will now take on the New York Rangers on Saturday night. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

