On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ROADS TO UNDERSTANDING

Price residents struggle with housing costs, but the city has hope

Oct 11, 2024, 6:08 PM | Updated: 6:37 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

PRICE — When you walk into Gent’s Hairstyling in Price, it’s important to know that a good haircut often comes with a good old-fashioned teasing.

You’d think that after 54 years of Lenny Pagano messing with his buddies, they’d know better. But the bonds they’ve built through the years — well, there’s nothing like it.

“I don’t know what I would do if I didn’t get to see all these guys, you know?” Pagano said.

At this point, it’s not really about the money for Pagano.

“I come in here during the week, not even for a haircut, and talk to Lenny,” said Price resident Rodney Wilde. They talk about all sorts of things, from sports and politics to friends who’ve passed and, of course, what Price used to be like.

“You know, when the town was booming, I used to work until ten o’clock at night,” Pagano said.

Even now, Price isn’t a dying town. But the guys at Gent’s often wonder where all the good jobs are. People in Price are concerned about housing costs, and since many people in town are on fixed incomes, it’s something they want to see their elected officials pay special attention to.

“We have a lot of jobs that are $15 an hour, but we need more, better jobs,” Pagano said.

The coal mines in Price and Carbon County used to be good-paying work. Wilde spent 35 years mining coal, and he’ll be the first to tell you how badly the local economy was hurt when the last one shut down.

“We had 12 or 13 coal mines around here at one time and now, here in Carbon County, we don’t have one mine,” Wilde said. “I wish coal mines would come back.”

People who want to see coal make a comeback know that probably isn’t going to happen. But, there is hope for better days ahead. There’s construction for new businesses in Price, Utah State University Eastern gives the place a college feel and people are moving in.

At least in Gent’s Hairstyling, hearing stories about Price’s past just might make you feel good about its future.

KSL 5 TV Live

Roads to Understanding

FILE - Rainbow at Desert Thunder Raceway in Price, Aug 23 2024 (KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Price residents struggle with housing costs, but the city has hope

When you walk into Gent's Hairstyling in Price, it's important to know that a good haircut often comes with a good old-fashioned teasing.

59 minutes ago

According to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, Sevier County has a population of roughly 22,00...

Daniel Woodruff

Salina enjoys small-town feel but struggles to find workers

According to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, Sevier County has a population of roughly 22,000. One persistent challenge with rural living is finding good, qualified workers, residents told KSL TV.

2 days ago

A Delta City sign. Residents would like to see growth in their community, as inflation has hit them...

Alex Cabrero

Delta hit hard by inflation, residents hope new growth could solve economic disparities

Things have always been kind of quiet in Delta, with open fields, open roads, and a small-town feel. It's what keeps many people there. But locals report things have been tough lately.

4 days ago

A street in Tooele County with mid-day traffic. Some complain about the trucks that pass through To...

Dan Rascon

Rapid growth comes with blessings and challenges for Tooele County

About 30 miles straight west of Salt Lake City sits a county that's bursting at the seams – Tooele County. With growing popularity and population come blessings and challenges.

7 days ago

While a lot of Utah faces housing issues, Moab, shown here Oct. 3, 2024, can't grow its tourism eco...

Alex Cabrero and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Moab faces growth challenges with housing scarcity

Once a quiet small town, Moab, surrounded by red rocks and recreation, isn't a secret anymore and the tourist town has no housing problems for its workers.

8 days ago

overview of Moab, a city nestled in red rock...

Deanie Wimmer

KSL launches ‘Roads to Understanding’ project to learn Utahns’ top concerns statewide

Majority of Utahns believe Utah is on the ‘wrong track,’ and identify priorities ahead of the election.

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Price residents struggle with housing costs, but the city has hope