On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

7-Eleven is closing more than 400 locations

Oct 11, 2024, 5:40 PM

7-Eleven is set to close 444 convenience stores in North America....

7-Eleven is set to close 444 convenience stores in North America. (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JORDAN VALINSKY, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Several hundred “underperforming” 7-Eleven locations across North America are closing, the convenience store announced.

Seven & I Holdings, the chain’s Japan-based parent company, revealed in an earnings report Thursday that 444 locations of 7-Eleven are shutting down because of a variety of issues, including slowing sales, declining traffic, inflationary pressures and a decrease in cigarette purchases.

A specific list of closing locations wasn’t immediately released. The chain has more than 13,000 stores across the United States, Canada and Mexico, so the number of closures amounts to 3% of its portfolio.

In its earnings release, Seven & I said that while the North American economy is “robust overall,” it noticed a “more prudent approach to consumption” from middle- and low-income earners because of persistent inflation, high interest rates and a “deteriorating” employment environment.

A combination of those factors led to a 7.3% decline in traffic in August, capping off six straight months of declines.

The chain also pointed out that cigarettes purchases, which was once the largest sales category for convenience stores, has fallen 26% since 2019. A marked shift in sales to other nicotine products, like Zyn, hasn’t made up the difference.

7-Eleven told CNN in a statement that it “continuously reviews and optimizes its portfolio” and the closed stores are part of its growth strategy, adding that the chain continues to “open stores in areas where customers are looking for more convenience”

The 444 closures is a “gentle pruning of the chain to keep it efficient and profitable,” according to Neil Saunders, a retail industry analyst and managing director with GlobalData Retail.

“The locations being closed have likely suffered from a disproportionate decline in foot traffic and customers as consumers battle with rising food prices and cut back on the amount they buy,” Saunders told CNN. “In some areas, increased competition from online and value stores will also have taken their toll as consumers seek out lower prices.”

Meanwhile, 7-Eleven said it will continue to invest in food in the United States since it’s now the highest sales category and a top draw for customers. Competitors like Wawa and Sheetz are earning higher customer satisfaction scores for their overall offerings, while 7-Eleven ranked way lower, according to a recent survey.

The company’s latest financial results come amid a takeover offer from Circle-K owner Couche-Tard, which increased its bid by $8 billion to $47.2 billion this week.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

7-Eleven is set to close 444 convenience stores in North America....

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

7-Eleven is closing more than 400 locations

Several hundred “underperforming” 7-Eleven locations across North America are closing, the convenience store announced.

2 hours ago

A worker places metal in a milling machine while producing parts for a Boeing 777 jetliner at Pathf...

Alicia Wallace, CNN

Another key US inflation gauge fell in September

Inflation for US producers slowed further in September, adding to hopes that prices aren’t getting jacked up before they get to consumers.

7 hours ago

A crowded airport security....

Matt Gephardt

Significant savings on airfare can still be found during Thanksgiving week – overseas!

Year after year, the Sunday after Thanksgiving is the year’s busiest day to fly. The days around Thanksgiving are pretty jam-packed, too.

21 hours ago

FILE - This 2002 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Pr...

Jonel Aleccia, AP Health Writer

Listeria contamination prompts recall of ten million pounds of meat

A company is recalling nearly 10 million pounds of meat and poultry products made at an Oklahoma plant because they may have a listeria contamination that can cause illness and death.

1 day ago

Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The Salt Lake County Council signed a r...

Carlysle Price

Abravanel Hall called a centerpiece of Salt Lake City to be enjoyed for generations

Abravanel Hall was signed into landmark status, ensuring that changes to downtown Salt Lake City will not affect the concert hall's presence in Utah's cultural landscape for generations.

3 days ago

An exterior view shows the Tropicana Las Vegas at dusk on March 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The ...

Rio Yamat, Associated Press

Las Vegas will blow a kiss goodbye — literally — to the Tropicana with a flashy casino implosion

Sin City will soon blow a kiss goodbye to the Tropicana in an elaborate implosion that will level two hotel towers in 22 seconds. The celebration at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday will include a fireworks display and drone show, but officials are not allowing public viewing because of safety concerns.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

7-Eleven is closing more than 400 locations