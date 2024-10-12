Motorcyclist traumatized after Cybertruck collision: ‘I can’t ride again’

MIDVALE — “I don’t think I’ll ever ride again because I’m terrified … and it’s something I love to do,” Kayla Watson said.

She had tears in her eyes as she shared her heartbreaking decision to give up motorcycling, a passion ignited in her childhood with rides on the back of her dad’s Harley.

Speaking from her hospital bed, Kayla recounted being sideswiped by a Tesla Cybertruck on Saturday. She was on 7800 South State Street, in Midvale when it happened.

“I looked down at my leg, and it was all mangled. I thought I was going to die,” she recalled, fighting back tears.

According to fellow rider Tanner Miller, a police officer clocked the electric truck driving 96 mph just down the street from the accident.

For the first few days after the accident, doctors were uncertain if they could save her foot, but after intense surgeries, they did.

Despite the pain of her recovery, Kayla remains positive and hopeful. The support from the motorcycle and automotive enthusiast communities has been a source of strength for her. They quickly mobilized to help find the damaged Cybertruck, which had lost its driver’s side mirror at the scene — a gesture she says has lifted her spirits.

A Facebook post by Miller went viral, flooding his inbox with tips and sightings. The Cybertruck was first spotted at the River Oak Apartments, but by the time they arrived, it had disappeared again. The next day, someone else reported seeing it at a Tesla Service Center. That’s where Unified Police ultimately recovered the vehicle. They are now conducting an investigation.

‘The only way to get better’ after Cybertruck accident

Kayla is taking her recovery one day at a time. The nurses and doctors caring for her have been impressed by her unwavering positivity.

“They pointed out that I’m so optimistic and have a good attitude. It’s crazy to them while I’m dealing with all of this. But I feel like that’s the only way to get better.”

Although Kayla is stepping away from motorcycles for now, she hopes to use her experience to encourage other riders always to wear helmets and protective gear. She believes these items saved her life.

In support of her recovery, her sister has set up a GoFundMe* page. KSL NewsRadio does not assure that money deposited to a GoFundMe account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.