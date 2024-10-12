Utah Football Vs. Arizona State Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

TEMPE, Ariz. – The No. 16 ranked Utah Utes football team looks to avenge its first loss of the season as they travel south to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils after a bye week.

Senior quarterback Cam Rising is expected to make his return after missing three weeks. The Utes are slowly returning to full strength but there are still some key names sidelined.

Check back here for live updates from Sun Devil Stadium!

Pregame

QBs, RBs, and Cs have taken the field. pic.twitter.com/uww5Cx5xQx — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.