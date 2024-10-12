On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Junior Tafuna Pulls Down Second Career Interception Against Arizona State

Oct 11, 2024, 9:04 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

TEMPE, Ariz. – Utah Football defensive tackle Junior Tafuna lucked into his second career interception in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday.

After heavy pressure forced the Sun Devils QB to make an errant throw, the ball wound up right in Tafuna’s hands and he held on for the pick.

You don’t see defensive lineman pulling down interceptions very often. Funny enough, it wasn’t the first for Tafuna.

In non-conference play against Southern Utah in 2022, the Taylorsville native had his first pick.

With both the eye test and the opponent considered, the senior-year interception easily takes the cake.

The Utes were unable to punch in six off of the turnover. However, they were still able to build on their lead with a field goal to go up 6-0.

Unfortunately for Tafuna and Utah, the highlight play was slightly overshadowed by Rising being injured on the first drive.

He remained in the game but was walking gingerly and looked somewhat apprehensive.

Three Game Day Thoughts From Utes Insider Steve Bartle 

1. Believe… it, when we see it. 

According to Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, Cam Rising is set to make his return and will start against Arizona State.

“Utah QB Cam Rising will start Friday at Arizona State, sources told Action Network. Rising hasn’t played since Sept. 7 vs. Baylor, when he injured the ring finger on his throwing hand, requiring stitches. Rising has missed Utah’s last 3 games.” – Brett McMurphy

According to multiple sources, Rising assumed nearly all of the practice reps since Tuesday, including yesterday’s final walkthrough before the team hit the road.

Despite the report, many won’t believe it until they see it. Typical indicators all point to his return, but fans are rightfully hesitant after the last couple of weeks.

2. A tough challenge, could be tougher

Kenny Dillingham made improving the run game a major point of focus this offseason. It’s paid off.  Arizona State has a fantastic running back in Cam Skatteboo and a much more physical offensive line than last year. They also have a dual-threat quarterback that will demand the defense’s attention.

So, Utah will face one of the top rushing attacks in the Big 12 tonight. Utah will likely be without a few key contributors which will make the challenge even tougher. Limiting the run is still the top priority in this game and it will demand the best of this defensive unit.

Van Fillinger has to come up big tonight for the Utes. The Sun Devils have found a lot of success running off the right side of the line, Fillinger needs to be disciplined and stout.

3. Dorian Singer vs Keith Abney

Looking at the numbers, Abney has faired ok this season. He’s allowed 13-of-24 targets for completions, which has generated 202 yards and one touchdown. Abney doesn’t have an interception but has been credited with 4 pass breakups. He also has been flagged for defensive pass interference 4 times this season.

Dorian Singer has emerged as the top pass-catching option for the Utes. He’s totaled 26 receptions for 355 yards and has provided a big play presence on the outside. He’s also drawn 3 defensive pass-interference penalties this season.

Singer should play a big role regardless of who is lined up across from him but Utah could look for this matchup specifically throughout the night.

For the top Utah Football storylines, follow Utah insider Steve Bartle or check out his coverage on KSLSports.com.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mountain Ridge Defense Controls Riverton In Region 2 Battle

The Mountain Ridge Sentinels controlled the action all night in a 24-11 road win over the Riverton Silverwolves.

56 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Junior Tafuna Pulls Down Second Career Interception Against Arizona State

Utah Football DT Junior Tafuna lucked into his second career interception in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Vs. Arizona State Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Utah Football looks to avenge its first loss of the season as they travel south to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils after a bye week.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pat McAfee Show Headed to Salt Lake City In January For Utah Hockey Club Game

SALT LAKE CITY – After taking notice of the Utah Hockey Club’s monumental inaugural home opener, ESPN’s Pat McAfee is headed to Salt Lake City in January for some NHL hockey. Pat McAfee intrigued by Utah Hockey Club home opener During the Pat McAfee Show on October 10, McAfee discussed the Utah Hockey Club’s home […]

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ryan Smiths Vows To Make Streaming Jazz, Utah Hockey Club Easier

Ryan Smith is working on a solution for fans to be able to watch both Jazz and Utah Hockey Club games simultaneously on SEG+.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ryan Smith Vows To Make Streaming Jazz, Utah Hockey Club Easier

Ryan Smith is working on a solution for fans to be able to watch both Jazz and Utah Hockey Club games simultaneously on SEG+.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Junior Tafuna Pulls Down Second Career Interception Against Arizona State