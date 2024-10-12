BYU students stoked for nationally televised football game against Arizona

On the Site:
Oct 11, 2024, 10:32 PM | Updated: 10:37 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


PROVO — Students were already in line Friday ahead of the undefeated Brigham Young University Cougars’ critical conference tilt against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday.

Some students said they had come out as early as Thursday, while others were taking up spots in shifts in hopes of landing prime spots for the nationally televised pregame and game, set to kick off at 2:00 p.m.

“We’re all freshmen,” said Sara Morton, a BYU student. “We’ve been here since 6:00 a.m., and we’re trying to shoot for – we might not even make the front row.”

BYU students lined up outside of the LaVell Edwards Stadium on Oct. 11, 2024, before the big game against Arizona Wildcats.

BYU students lined up outside of the LaVell Edwards Stadium on Oct. 11, 2024, before the big game against Arizona Wildcats. (KSL TV)

Students said BYU football games had only become more of a hot ticket with the team starting out 5-0.

“For the Kansas State game, I got my ticket about 2 hours after it opened for the student section, and it was still open,” Morton said. “These were out in 3 minutes.”

Troy Reeve said the Cougars’ run through the early season had been remarkable.

“At the beginning of the season, Vegas projected us to win four games,” he said. “We’ve won five already, five in a row, which is really big. We’re fourteenth in the nation, so expectations have definitely been exceeded.”

A BYU student working on homework while waiting in line.

A BYU student working on homework while waiting in line. (KSL TV)

Ashley Brough, Elle Gardner, and Amber Lawrence said they were passing the time by socializing. Others were playing games, tossing around footballs, doing homework, and doing remote work.

They said it was worth it getting better seats.

“That’s why we like to be out here. You get better seats closer to the front,” Brough said. “I feel like the closer you are to the front, the more involved everyone is. It’s really fun. It’s a big community.”

The outside of the LaVell Edwards Stadium before the game against the Arizona Wildcats on Oct. 11, ...

Andrew Adams

BYU students stoked for nationally televised football game against Arizona

Students were already in line Friday ahead of the undefeated BYU Cougars' critical conference tilt against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday.

3 hours ago

BYU students stoked for nationally televised football game against Arizona