On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Mountain Ridge Defense Controls Riverton In Region 2 Battle

Oct 11, 2024, 9:25 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

RIVERTON, Utah – The Mountain Ridge Sentinels controlled the action all night in a 24-11 road win over the Riverton Silverwolves. With the win, Mountain Ridge will likely have home-field advantage in the 6A playoffs on the line next week when they take on the Bingham Miners.

The Silverwolves hosted Mountain Ridge in the Game Night Live Game of the Week on Friday, October 11.

First Quarter

Mountain Ridge started the scoring early when Wyatt Bingham hit Lincoln Twilley for a 33-yard passing touchdown.

Riverton responded with a 20-yard field goal from Will Walker late in the quarter to make it 7-3 Sentinels.

The Sentinels bounced back with their second TD drive of the quarter. Mountain Ridge drove into the red zone to set up the scoring chance. Bignahm dropped back and found Kohen Cunningham at the goal line for six points. Mountain Ridge led 14-3 after the extra point.

Second Quarter

After forcing a Riverton punt, Mountain Ridge muffed the kick but was able to recover. The Sentinels went to the ground game and began eating up the clock as they drove into the red zone. Mountain Ridge came up empty on the drive when Riverton forced a fourth down stop with less than four minutes to go in the half. Mountain Ridge’s drive took nearly eight minutes of game time.

Riverton couldn’t get out of the shadow of their own goalposts before punting back to Mountain Ridge. The Sentinels added a field goal in the final seconds to take a 17-3 lead into the break.

Third Quarter

Both defenses forced punts on the first two drives of the second half.

Neither offense could gain an advantage in the period, with the defenses stealing the show. Mountain Ridge ended the third period by forcing a fumble, but Riverton recovered to give them 4th-and-16 to start the final quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Mountain Ridge’s Zach Ofisa finally broke through early in the fourth. Ofisa broke through the line and sprinted 21 yards to give the Sentinels a commanding 24-3 lead.

Riverton mounted its longest drive of the night, getting into the red zone on a defensive pass interference call. Andrew Nielsen hit Tonga Tafisi across the middle for a TD on first and goal. Going for two, Zander Thayer crossed the goal line to make it 24-11 Mountain Ridge.

The Sentinels improved to 5-4 with the 24-11 victory, while Riverton fell to 2-7.

RELATED STORIES

Follow High School Athletics With KSL Sports

Game Night Live heads to the east bench of Salt Lake City as the Brighton Bengals host the West Panthers on Wednesday, October 16. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. MT.

Brian Preece is a KSLSports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball here.

Find KSL Sports Game Night Live coverage here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mountain Ridge Defense Controls Riverton In Region 2 Battle

The Mountain Ridge Sentinels controlled the action all night in a 24-11 road win over the Riverton Silverwolves.

54 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Junior Tafuna Pulls Down Second Career Interception Against Arizona State

Utah Football DT Junior Tafuna lucked into his second career interception in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Vs. Arizona State Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Utah Football looks to avenge its first loss of the season as they travel south to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils after a bye week.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pat McAfee Show Headed to Salt Lake City In January For Utah Hockey Club Game

SALT LAKE CITY – After taking notice of the Utah Hockey Club’s monumental inaugural home opener, ESPN’s Pat McAfee is headed to Salt Lake City in January for some NHL hockey. Pat McAfee intrigued by Utah Hockey Club home opener During the Pat McAfee Show on October 10, McAfee discussed the Utah Hockey Club’s home […]

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ryan Smiths Vows To Make Streaming Jazz, Utah Hockey Club Easier

Ryan Smith is working on a solution for fans to be able to watch both Jazz and Utah Hockey Club games simultaneously on SEG+.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ryan Smith Vows To Make Streaming Jazz, Utah Hockey Club Easier

Ryan Smith is working on a solution for fans to be able to watch both Jazz and Utah Hockey Club games simultaneously on SEG+.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Mountain Ridge Defense Controls Riverton In Region 2 Battle