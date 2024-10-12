Mountain Ridge Defense Controls Riverton In Region 2 Battle

RIVERTON, Utah – The Mountain Ridge Sentinels controlled the action all night in a 24-11 road win over the Riverton Silverwolves. With the win, Mountain Ridge will likely have home-field advantage in the 6A playoffs on the line next week when they take on the Bingham Miners.

The Silverwolves hosted Mountain Ridge in the Game Night Live Game of the Week on Friday, October 11.

First Quarter

Mountain Ridge started the scoring early when Wyatt Bingham hit Lincoln Twilley for a 33-yard passing touchdown.

Riverton responded with a 20-yard field goal from Will Walker late in the quarter to make it 7-3 Sentinels.

The Sentinels bounced back with their second TD drive of the quarter. Mountain Ridge drove into the red zone to set up the scoring chance. Bignahm dropped back and found Kohen Cunningham at the goal line for six points. Mountain Ridge led 14-3 after the extra point.

Second Quarter

After forcing a Riverton punt, Mountain Ridge muffed the kick but was able to recover. The Sentinels went to the ground game and began eating up the clock as they drove into the red zone. Mountain Ridge came up empty on the drive when Riverton forced a fourth down stop with less than four minutes to go in the half. Mountain Ridge’s drive took nearly eight minutes of game time.

Riverton couldn’t get out of the shadow of their own goalposts before punting back to Mountain Ridge. The Sentinels added a field goal in the final seconds to take a 17-3 lead into the break.

Third Quarter

Both defenses forced punts on the first two drives of the second half.

Neither offense could gain an advantage in the period, with the defenses stealing the show. Mountain Ridge ended the third period by forcing a fumble, but Riverton recovered to give them 4th-and-16 to start the final quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Mountain Ridge’s Zach Ofisa finally broke through early in the fourth. Ofisa broke through the line and sprinted 21 yards to give the Sentinels a commanding 24-3 lead.

Riverton mounted its longest drive of the night, getting into the red zone on a defensive pass interference call. Andrew Nielsen hit Tonga Tafisi across the middle for a TD on first and goal. Going for two, Zander Thayer crossed the goal line to make it 24-11 Mountain Ridge.

Riverton QB Andrew Nielson didn’t want Senior Night to end without throwing a touchdown pass. He found Tonga Tafisi for 6⃣#GameNightLive #KSLGameNight @KSLSportsRewind @utahcommunitycu @saltlakerunning pic.twitter.com/RJ2s9Z8KWU — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 12, 2024

The Sentinels improved to 5-4 with the 24-11 victory, while Riverton fell to 2-7.

Follow High School Athletics With KSL Sports

Game Night Live heads to the east bench of Salt Lake City as the Brighton Bengals host the West Panthers on Wednesday, October 16. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. MT.

Brian Preece is a KSLSports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball here.

Find KSL Sports Game Night Live coverage here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24