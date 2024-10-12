Utah State Can’t Overcome Turnovers In Loss To UNLV

LOGAN, Utah – Back-to-back-to-back first-half turnovers gave UNLV a big advantage that Utah State couldn’t overcome in a 50-34 loss.

Spencer Petras set a Utah State program record for completions in a single game. The graduate senior completed 41-of-59 passes for 461 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Final UNLV – 50

USU – 34

Jalen Royals caught ten passes for 155 yards and a TD, while junior Jack Hestera added ten grabs for 152 yards and a score. Rahsul Faison led Aggie running backs with 83 yards and a TD on 15 attempts.

Utah State’s defense has given up 90 points combined in its last two first halves.

First Quarter

UNLV opened the game with a couple of long plays to enter USU territory. The Rebels converted back-to-back 30+ yard plays to set up 1st-&-Goal at the Aggie five-yard line. Kylin James finished the drive with a five-yard rushing touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.

Utah State picked up one first down on its opening possession before punting the football back to UNLV.

The Rebels scored a second straight TD when Hajj-Malik Williams found Ricky White III for an 18-yard scoring strike. UNLV needed seven plays to drive 49 yards for the TD.

USU answered right back with an 11-play, 79-yard scoring drive of their own. Rahsul Faison put the Aggies on the scoreboard when he scampered 20 yards around the right side for a TD. UNLV led 14-7 after the Tanner Cragun extra point.

Second Quarter

UNLV increased its advantage to 17-7 with a 33-yard field goal to start the second period.

After recovering an Aggie fumble on the next drive, UNLV broke the game wide open with their third TD of the half. Williams found Casey Cain in the corner of the end zone for an 18-yard TD pass as the Rebels opened a 24-7 lead.

A second consecutive turnover, a Spencer Petras INT, gave UNLV the ball in Aggie territory with 10:49 left in the half. The Rebels went 37 yards in three plays, ending the drive with a 22-yard scoring run from James. It was James’ second TD of the half.

Certified ball player Jackson Woodard with ANOTHER takeaway 🔥 📺: CBSSN pic.twitter.com/SZiQrze8Hz — UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) October 12, 2024

Petras threw his second INT of the night on fourth down, setting UNLV up with good field possession. White III took advantage of the turnover, moving into USU territory with a 30-yard catch on first down. A 46-yard FG gave the Rebels a 34-7 lead.

The Rebels added another touchdown with 1:53 left when Williams and White III connected on a 31-yard TD.

UNLV took a 41-7 lead into the half.

Third Quarter

Utah State didn’t hang their heads coming out of the locker room. After advancing into Rebel territory, Petras found junior wideout Jack Hestera with a 24-yard dart that cut the deficit to 41-14 with 12:09 left in the third.

UNLV came right back with a 29-yard touchdown run from Jai’Den Thomas. The Rebels needed just four plays to go 61 yards.

Jalen Royals ended Utah State’s next drive with a 13-yard TD grab that made it 47-21.

Fourth Quarter

Petras continued his second-half bounce back, tossing his third touchdown of the half to Broc Lane from six yards out. The extra point cut the deficit to 47-28 with 11:36 to play.

Later in the quarter, a tipped ball led to Petras’ third INT. Jackson Woodard picked off his second pass of the game and recovered a fumble. UNLV forced four Utah State turnovers. The Rebels increased the lead to 22 points with a field goal.

The Aggies mounted one final drive in the closing minutes. On his way to setting the school record for completions, Petras went 5-of-9 for 68 yards on a drive that Herschel Turner Jr. finished with a three-yard scoring plunge.

UNLV went on to complete the 50-34 win.

