Utah RB Micah Bernard Powers In First Utes Touchdown Against Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. – Utah Football was in desperate need of a touchdown in the third quarter against Arizona State and Micah Bernard gave the Utes exactly what they needed.

In the first half, Utah wasn’t able to get in the end zone and trailed 13-9. Bernard’s third-quarter score put the Utes up for the first time since early in the first.

Through three quarters, Bernard was Utah’s only consistent source of offense with 16 carries for 106 yards.

Early in the opening quarter, quarterback Cam Rising took a hit and fell awkwardly on his left leg. From there, the senior QB looked a step slow and all of this throws seemed to come out short.

When in doubt, feed the tailback. That’s exactly what the Utes did.

Unfortunately, Utah’s lead didnt last long.

It took just four plays for the Sun Devils to go 75 yards and take the lead right back.

Once again, it was on Rising, Bernard, and the Utah offense to make a statement.

Three Game Day Thoughts From Utes Insider Steve Bartle

1. Believe… it, when we see it.

According to Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, Cam Rising is set to make his return and will start against Arizona State.

“Utah QB Cam Rising will start Friday at Arizona State, sources told Action Network. Rising hasn’t played since Sept. 7 vs. Baylor, when he injured the ring finger on his throwing hand, requiring stitches. Rising has missed Utah’s last 3 games.” – Brett McMurphy

According to multiple sources, Rising assumed nearly all of the practice reps since Tuesday, including yesterday’s final walkthrough before the team hit the road.

Despite the report, many won’t believe it until they see it. Typical indicators all point to his return, but fans are rightfully hesitant after the last couple of weeks.

2. A tough challenge, could be tougher

Kenny Dillingham made improving the run game a major point of focus this offseason. It’s paid off. Arizona State has a fantastic running back in Cam Skatteboo and a much more physical offensive line than last year. They also have a dual-threat quarterback that will demand the defense’s attention.

So, Utah will face one of the top rushing attacks in the Big 12 tonight. Utah will likely be without a few key contributors which will make the challenge even tougher. Limiting the run is still the top priority in this game and it will demand the best of this defensive unit.

Van Fillinger has to come up big tonight for the Utes. The Sun Devils have found a lot of success running off the right side of the line, Fillinger needs to be disciplined and stout.

3. Dorian Singer vs Keith Abney

Looking at the numbers, Abney has faired ok this season. He’s allowed 13-of-24 targets for completions, which has generated 202 yards and one touchdown. Abney doesn’t have an interception but has been credited with 4 pass breakups. He also has been flagged for defensive pass interference 4 times this season.

Dorian Singer has emerged as the top pass-catching option for the Utes. He’s totaled 26 receptions for 355 yards and has provided a big play presence on the outside. He’s also drawn 3 defensive pass-interference penalties this season.

Singer should play a big role regardless of who is lined up across from him but Utah could look for this matchup specifically throughout the night.

