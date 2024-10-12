Utah Football Drops Second Straight Game To Arizona State Sun Devils

TEMPE, Ariz. – The No. 16 ranked Utah Utes football team dropped to Arizona State, 27-19, in a disappointing result from Sun Devil Stadium.

Senior quarterback Cam Rising returned from his early season hand injury against the Sun Devils. After a big hit and awkward landing early in the game, Rising looked like a shell of himself for three and a half quarters.

The Utes will return home to host the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, October 19.

Pregame

QBs, RBs, and Cs have taken the field. pic.twitter.com/uww5Cx5xQx — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

First Quarter

Coin toss… ASU wins the toss, they’ll defer, Utah will start with the ball. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

And Cam Rising leads the offense into the field!!! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

Holding on the defense, Utah picks up an extra ten on Micah’s 6 yard gain — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

After moving into ASU territory, Utah stalls at the 30 and bring the field goal unit in for a 47 yarder and it’s good. Utah 3, ASU 0 Obviously, Cam is limping and that’s not great. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

Utes on the board first. Utah: 03

Arizona State: 00#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/1ZeC2LOemt — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 12, 2024

Utah needs to be ready for a more aggressive defense from ASU. They saw Cam limping, they’ll probably bring a lot of pressure. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

Starting defensive unit includes Dallas Vakalahi and Jonno Hall. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

Junior Tafuna interception!! Logan Fano with the pressure forced an errant throw and Tafuna inhaled it — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

RELATED: Junior Tafuna Pulls Down Second Career Interception Against Arizona State

Cam leads out the offense. Utah setup at the ASU 28 — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

After the interception, Utah goes 3 & out and brings the field goal unit on for a 40 yard attempt from the right hash… Which is good. Utah 6, ASU 0 — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

APOLOGIES… ASU 6, Utah 6 https://t.co/9ATIH1KjET — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

TOUCHDOWN DEVILS SL10 HITS JORDYN TYSON FOR SIX 😈 Utah 6 | ASU 6 pic.twitter.com/4mDLanGhMq — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) October 12, 2024

Arizona State strikes first on the Sam Leavitt ➡️ Jordyn Tyson connection… the Sun Devil faithful seem to be enjoying it 🔊#Big12FB | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/t49mcMH3iK — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 12, 2024

After one, Utah and ASU are all knotted up at 6-6. Obviously, the story of the game so far is Cam Rising’s new injury. It’s clearly limiting his ability to execute throws. pic.twitter.com/5HzoEbmZWZ — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 12, 2024

Just surreal experience this season. It’s just a never ending ordeal. We’ll see how Utah and Cam progress getting into the 2nd quarter but that was a rough first 15 minutes. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

Second Quarter

Sam Leavitt is down after taking a big hit. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

Picked up 8 yards and then took a hit to the midsection from I think … Lander?? https://t.co/9FG3DGMArK — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

It does look like Leavitt’s right shoulder, he’s headed to their medical tent. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

ASU QB Sam Leavitt exits the game with an apparent right shoulder injury after taking a big hit from Lander Barton. Backup Jeff Sims comes into the game for him. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 12, 2024

ASU’s Jeff Sims jogs into the end zone for the Sun Devils second touchdown of the night. Utah defense has been on the field a lot so far in this one. ASU 13, Utah 6… 8:38 left in the 2nd quarter. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 12, 2024

TOUCHDOWWWN DEVILS 😈 JEFF SIMS WITH THE RUSHING TD Utah 6 | ASU 13 pic.twitter.com/IJwxFIZTtH — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) October 12, 2024

Rising completed a pass to Bernard after working through progressions for 13 yards and a first down. #GoUtes — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 12, 2024

Micah Bernard with a BIG run for 20 yards. Utah into ASU territory after that tough run. pic.twitter.com/yOmU084J6B — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 12, 2024

A promising drive ends in an interception. Rising simply threw it without seeing the underneath defender. ASU takes over at the 14 yard line. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 12, 2024

At the 2-minute timeout, ASU is setup with a 3rd and 3 from their own 38-yard line. Utah desperately needs a stop here. The Sun Devils start with the ball in the second. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 12, 2024

Utah gets the stop on an incompletion and ASU will punt… Dorian Singer signals for a fair catch at the 29 yard line and Utah will have 1:48 to get some points on the board. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 12, 2024

Rising just has nothing on these passes. Now, there’s some miscues and frustration is clearly growing. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

Dorian Singer with an INCREDIBLE grab. Sheesh. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

After a big grab by Dorian Singer and penalty by ASU, Utah now setup at the 7 yard line. 1st and goal, Rising is sacked. Utah takes a timeout with :37 seconds left. 2nd & goal at the 12. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 12, 2024

Cam Rising throws it up to Dorian Singer on a corner route and it’s broken up by ASU. Utah kicks their third FG of the 1st half and Cole Becker knocks it through. ASU 13, Utah 9 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 12, 2024

Clearly frustrations are mounting… Utah needs to get into the locker room and punch a wall, or talk through their feelings or something. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

At the half… ASU 13, Utah 9 Story of the half is Cam Rising’s new injury. He is clearly hobbled and limited. How does Utah adjust in the second half?#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/aSR9tQCZrq — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 12, 2024

Third Quarter

According to a source, Utah RB Micah Bernard is in concussion protocol. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

He did pass his concussion protocol. https://t.co/yl6Oba5QXp — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

Smith Snowden with an excellent PBU and the Utah defense starts the second half forcing a 3 & out! — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 12, 2024

Clayton Smith who just returned from a targeting penalty in the last game has been flagged for targeting in this one. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

No targeting on the play. Not really sure what they saw there. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

Utah defense holds strong after the interception and force another ASU 3 & out. Utah’s offense desperately needs something here. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 12, 2024

Bernard has been running hard all night. Don’t go away from him now. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

MICAH BERNARD TOUCHDOWN!!! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

RELATED: Utah RB Micah Bernard Powers In First Utes Touchdown Against Arizona State

Utah finally punches one into the end zone with running back @ctb_mb! Utah takes a 16-13 lead with 3:19 left in the game. 12 plays, 79 yards, 7:05 of TOP. It wasn’t the prettiest but that was the best Rising looked tonight. pic.twitter.com/uOuyTIEQ6Z — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 12, 2024

Utah just gave up the longest ASU touchdown run of the year in that play. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

After taking the lead, Utah gives it right back by allowing the longest touchdown run of the year for Cam Skatteboo, who scored from 50 yards out. ASU 20, Utah 16 – 1:32 left in the 3rd — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 12, 2024

However many guys you think it takes to tackle Cam Skattebo… double it 💪#Big12FB | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/AA0zWJOQUx — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 12, 2024

After the 3rd, it’s Utah 16, ASU 20. Utah is driving and will start the 4th just shy of midfield. The offense has found some rhythm but it needs to keep growing. pic.twitter.com/PlkRyYiduH — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 12, 2024

Fourth Quarter

Rising with his best throw of the night to Singer for 16 yards. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

Bernard continues to just make plays. He’s been the top dog all season long. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

Utah going for it on 4th & 8 here… — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

Rising floats one out to Money well short of the mark. Utah turns it over on downs. Really, really questionable decision there. Take the field goal and cut the lead to 1. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

They called that a 1st down??? He’s a good yard short — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

After review they call him down a yard short of the line to gain. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

ASU going for it… — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

Defense gets the stop!!! They mark him short and Utah takes over at the ASU 29 — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

Rising with his worst throw of the night. And that’s an absolutely painful one. Singer had no one around him. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

Utah going for it again on 4th down,m and they convert for a touchdown to Pittman but there is a flag on the field for OPI. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 12, 2024

The penalty moves Utah back to the 28 yard line and they elect to kick a field goal…. Which is good. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

Welp. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

SKATT SKATT SKATT SKATT SKATT SKATT TOUCHDOWN SKATTTTTTTT pic.twitter.com/6C6GMAPD4U — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) October 12, 2024

Dear @DoakWalkerAward, Please be aware that Cam Skattebo of @ASUFootball is an absolute freak. Thank you.#Big12FB | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/q0aEs3v3io — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 12, 2024

Just got down to the field to watch that Skatteboo touchdown run… Utah will have 2:41 to get 8 points. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 12, 2024

CALEB MCCOLLOUGH GAME SEALING INT 😈 pic.twitter.com/lfn22tUGpb — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) October 12, 2024

Final. Utah: 19

Arizona State: 27 — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 12, 2024

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.