Utah Football Drops Second Straight Game To Arizona State Sun Devils

Oct 11, 2024, 11:58 PM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Utah Utes Football Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kyle Whittingham

TEMPE, Ariz. – The No. 16 ranked Utah Utes football team dropped to Arizona State, 27-19, in a disappointing result from Sun Devil Stadium.

Senior quarterback Cam Rising returned from his early season hand injury against the Sun Devils. After a big hit and awkward landing early in the game, Rising looked like a shell of himself for three and a half quarters.

The Utes will return home to host the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, October 19.

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.
Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

