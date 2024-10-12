Week 9: 4A Utah High School Football Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The Crimson Cliffs Mustangs dominated the Pine View Panthers in week nine, 56-21, but the scoreline wasn’t the most impressive part of the match.

Running back McCord Christiansen ran in an absurd six touchdowns. All of which came in the red zone on the tail end of efficient drives.

The other scores came from QB Ryder Sherratt who found two different receivers for six. The Mustangs improves to 7-2 with the big win.

Week 9 Recap For 4A Utah High School Football

Region 8

No. 23 Provo Bulldogs 63 @ Uintah Utes 27

The Provo Bulldogs scored 49 points in the first half as they cruised to a blowout win over the Uintah Utes in week nine. Provo RB Oliver MacKay had a hat trick of touchdowns while QB Gehrig Orchard threw five of his own. Ironically, the highlight of the game came from the Utes at the end of the first quarter when Dace O’Bagy returned a kick 95 yards for a touchdown.

Bulldogs win in route 63-27!! @gehrigo110 Throws 5TDs again!! @mackayoliver8 goes 24 rush for 228 yards and 3tds! @GriffinDemar had 6 rec 140 yards at 2 tds and 2 sacks. All 4 WR with TD catch. @SlingintheP @KSLSportsRewind @JamesEdward_HS — Provo Bulldog Football (@provo_football) October 11, 2024

Timpanogos Timberwolves 14 @ Salem Hills Skyhawks 30

A 21-point third quarter propelled the Salem Hills Skyhawks to a big week nine win over the Timpanogos Timberwolves. The Wolves led 14-3 at the break but three unanswered touchdowns from the Skyhawks after the half put them in a hole they couldn’t dig out of. Timpanogos’ Robert Parsons and Salem Hills’ Tate Allred both had pick-sixes.

Payson Lions 27 @ No. 22 Spanish Fork Dons 52

The Payson Lions put up a good fight but were ultimately no match for the potent offense of the Spanish Fork Dons. The Dons scored 21 points in each of the first two quarters and the Lions couldn’t keep up. Spanish Fork RB Kaden Vest had an impressive four rushing touchdowns.

Region 9

Dixie Flyers 31 @ Snow Canyon Warriors 14

After going down 14-0, the Dixie Flyers scored 31 unanswered points over the final three quarters to knock the Snow Canyon Warriors off at home. Four different players found the end zone for Dixie with wide receiver Nathan Forsyth having two to his name. Snow Canyon’s second score came from a fumble recovery by Andrew Castro which was returned 35 yards for six.

Desert Hills Thunder 38 @ Hurricane Tigers 7

The Desert Hills Thunder poured in all 38 of their points before a late Hurricane Tigers touchdown crushed any hope for a shutout. Regardless, it was a great performance from Desert Hills and QB Gerritt Grondel. Grondel had two passing touchdowns and one rushing TD just before the half.

Region 10

Hillcrest Huskies 24 @ Cottonwood Colts 7

After the first quarter ended in a 7-7 tie, it looked like the first win of the season was on the table for the Cottonwood Colts against the Hillcrest Huskies. However, the Huskies scored 14 points in the second quarter and held the Colts to zero. Cottonwood was unable to break through for the rest of the game as Hillcrest broke its 16-game losing streak to improve to 1-7.

Tooele Buffaloes 10 @ No. 21 Park City Miners 49

The Park City Miners scored 42 of their 49 points in the first half as they continued their great season with a big win over the Tooele Buffaloes to improve to 8-1. Park City running backs Elijah Warner and Sebastian Bodily each had two touchdowns a piece. In the second quarter, Pierce Garner returned an interception 62 yards to tack on six.

Murray Spartans 15 @ Stansbury Stallions 36

The Stansbury Stallions scored first, led 22-6 at the break, and never looked back in a potentially important win over the Murray Spartans in week nine. Stansbury RB Tyson Ferry had a good outing, posting 20 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns. QB Coleman Dearden completed 5 of 11 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown and added 14 rushes for 86 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Region 11

West Field Longhorns 10 @ Sky View Bobcats 42

The Sky View Bobcats scored all of their points in the first half and cruised to victory over the West Field Longhorns in week nine. Sky View QB Jack Clark and WR Liam Guthrie were a dynamic duo against the Longhorns, connecting on four touchdown plays. With just seconds remaining in the opening quarter, Clark found Guthrie on a 63-yard bomb.

No. 7 Ridgeline Riverhawks 42 @ Mountain Crest Mustangs 3

There was never a doubt for the Ridgeline Riverhawks as they kept their undefeated season alive against the Mountain Crest Mustangs on the road. The scoreline is a bit deceiving however as Ridgeline turned up the heat late with a 21-0 fourth quarter. Ridgeline’s Graham Livingston had two receiving touchdowns and JT White had two rushing touchdowns.

Green Canyon Wolves 49 @ Bear River Bears 15

After the Green Canyon Wolves stormed out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead, it was pretty clear where the game was headed. The Bear River Bears were able to find the end zone in the second and fourth quarters but weren’t able to match the firepower of the Wolves. Green Canyon QB Payton Wilson threw four passing TDs.

Non-Region

Jordan Beetdiggers 10 @ Mountain View Bruins 6

A defensive-minded battle between the Jordan Beetdiggers and the Mountain View Bruins saw the road team prevail on Thursday. Early in the second quarter, Dylan Suthar found Brady Barney to give the Beetdiggers a 7-6 lead. Mario Padilla cushioned the advantage with a field goal late in the fourth.

Logan Grizzlies 3 @ Cedar Reds 33

The Cedar Reds weren’t able to really find their groove until late but it didn’t matter as the Logan Grizzlies’ sole points came early on. Two rushers and two receivers scored six for the Reds. Already leading 19-3 going into the fourth, Cedar tacked on two more touchdowns in the final quarter.

