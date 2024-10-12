On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Week 9: 5A Utah High School Football Recap

Oct 12, 2024, 1:00 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – In what may have been the 5A game of the week, Springville took a 27-10 lead into halftime but couldn’t hold off the Orem Tigers in a thrilling comeback.

Jacking Pickering gave the Red Devils a 37-24 lead with a 98-yard kick return with 9:49 left.

Orem answered with a 55-yard catch and run from Feleti Iongi to make it a one-score game. Less than 90 seconds later, Tayden Ka’awa found Beck Coy for a game-winning 25-yard touchdown.

Orem held on in the final minutes for a 38-37 win.

Week 9 Recap For 5A Utah High School Football

Region 4

Cyprus Pirates 0 @ Granger Lancers 54

The Granger Lancers scored two touchdowns in every quarter but the fourth as they sailed to a convincing win over the Cyprus Pirates in week nine. Lancers RB Sunia Fifita had a career night with over 100 scrimmage yards and five rushing touchdowns. Granger improved to 4-5 with the win at home.

West Jordan Jaguars 48 @ Kearns Cougars 0

West Jordan scored 24 first-quarter points and never looked back in a 49-0 shutout over Kearns. The Jaguars led 34-0 at the half before adding touchdowns in each of the final two quarters. West Jordan improved to 5-4, while Kearns remains winless.

Hunter Wolverines 42 @ Taylorsville Warriors 14

Saiosi Kolomatangi carried the day for Hunter, scoring three touchdowns in the Wolverines’ 42-14 win. Hunter scored four rushing touchdowns while Pasivulangi “Pasi” Havea and Uluaki He Lotu “Uaki” Taukiuvea combined for a six-yard touchdown through the air. Brighton Wilde and Blaze Workman scored touchdowns for Taylorsville.

Region 5

Bonneville Lakers 19 @ Viewmont Vikings 49

35 unanswered second-quarter points put Viewmont in command as the Vikings cruised to a 49-19 win. Drez Jensen scored three touchdowns before halftime for Viewmont. Jenson caught two long TD passes and recovered a fumble for six points to help his team pull away.

Northridge Knights 35 @ Clearfield Falcons 7

Dontae Dyson scored in all three phases in the Knights’ 35-7 blowout win over Clearfield. Dyson returned a kickoff 98 yards for Northridge’s third touchdown of the first period. He followed it up with a 32-yard fumble return for six before halftime. Dyson’s 14-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter put the nail in the coffin for Northridge. Jordan Tovey scored Clearfield’s only touchdown.

No. 24 Woods Cross Wildcats 23 @ Box Elder Bees 17

Woods Cross needed 20 points in the final quarter to complete a come-from-behind 23-17 win over Box Elder. Viliami Tapa’atoutai scored three times in the final quarter, finding the end zone from nine, nine, and three yards out. Maddox Earnest and Jay Macias scored touchdowns for Box Elder.

No. 11 Bountiful Redhawks 42 @ No. 6 Roy Royals 35

Bountiful bounced Roy from the ranks of the unbeaten in a thrilling 42-35 slugfest. The two teams combined for 35 second quarter points as neither defencould to keep up. Bountiful’s Emerson Geilman threw three touchdown passes, including two to Britton Tidwell in the first half. Geilman added two rushing touchdowns in the win. Robert Young scored four TDs for the Royals in the loss.

Region 6

Skyline Eagles 6 @ Alta Hawks 47

Alta scored 47 unanswered points in the first half, allowing the Hawks to outfly the Eagles. Tucker Brown threw three touchdown passes and ran four a fourth in the win. Jay Tupua scored a six-yard rushing TD for Skyline’s only points.

No. 14 Olympus Titans 41 @ Highland Rams 7

Olympus took control from the opening kick, scoring 31 straight points in the first half to take a big halftime lead. The Titans added ten more points in the third before Highland could get on the scoreboard in the final period. Tommy Nelson and Jakc Evans each scored two touchdowns for the Titans.

No. 15 West Panthers 48 @ East Leopards 19

Kamden Lopati started the scoring for West, finding Chachi Pan for a ten-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter. The Panthers built a 22-0 halftime lead before finishing the 48-19 win. The Panthers scored four touchdowns on the ground.

Region 7

Wasatch Wasps 27 @ Cedar Valley Aviators 17

Wasatch scored the game’s first 13 points and led 20-10 at halftime. Both teams added fourth-quarter touchdowns in the 27-17 Wasatch win. James Anderson and Ben Brand found the end zone for Wasatch.

No. 16 Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 0 @ No. 5 Timpview Thunderbirds 35

No. 16 Maple Mountain came crashing back to earth with its second loss of the season, falling 35-0 at Timpview. Carson Rasmussen threw for two TDs and ran for two more in the shutout win. Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio and Jaron Pula both caught TD passes.

Non-Region

Layton Christian Academy Eagles (2A) 0 @ No. 10 Brighton Bengals 41

Cash Gray accounted for 100 receiving yards on two TD grabs, scoring from 61 yards and 39 yards out in the 41-0 shutout win. Judah Naweli scored on the ground and through the air for Brighton. All six Bengal touchdowns came in the second and third quarters.

RELATED STORIES

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 9: 6A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 6A classification from the ninth week of the 2024 high school football season from KSL Sports.

6 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 14 BYU vs. Arizona: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction

It's game day for BYU as they look to maintain its perfect record.

7 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 9: 5A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 5A classification from the ninth week of the 2024 high school football season from KSL Sports.

8 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 9: 4A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 4A classification from the ninth week of the 2024 high school football season from KSL Sports.

9 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Day 2: Utah Local Blair Makes Cut At Black Desert Championship, Akina Waits On The Bubble

Play was once again suspended due to darkness as play stretched into the evening, stranding eight groups on the course. Although there are still loose ends to tie up in round two, all nine of the golfers with Utah ties were able to sign their scorecards before the sun went down. Cut day in St. George is still generating drama, and with weekend golf at stake, there was a lot to see at the Black Desert Resort on Friday.

59 minutes ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Drops Second Straight Game To Arizona State Sun Devils

The No. 16 ranked Utah Utes football team dropped to Arizona State, 27-19, in a disappointing result from Sun Devil Stadium.

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Week 9: 5A Utah High School Football Recap