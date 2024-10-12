Week 9: 5A Utah High School Football Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – In what may have been the 5A game of the week, Springville took a 27-10 lead into halftime but couldn’t hold off the Orem Tigers in a thrilling comeback.

Jacking Pickering gave the Red Devils a 37-24 lead with a 98-yard kick return with 9:49 left.

Orem answered with a 55-yard catch and run from Feleti Iongi to make it a one-score game. Less than 90 seconds later, Tayden Ka’awa found Beck Coy for a game-winning 25-yard touchdown.

Orem held on in the final minutes for a 38-37 win.

Week 9 Recap For 5A Utah High School Football

Region 4

Cyprus Pirates 0 @ Granger Lancers 54

The Granger Lancers scored two touchdowns in every quarter but the fourth as they sailed to a convincing win over the Cyprus Pirates in week nine. Lancers RB Sunia Fifita had a career night with over 100 scrimmage yards and five rushing touchdowns. Granger improved to 4-5 with the win at home.

West Jordan Jaguars 48 @ Kearns Cougars 0

West Jordan scored 24 first-quarter points and never looked back in a 49-0 shutout over Kearns. The Jaguars led 34-0 at the half before adding touchdowns in each of the final two quarters. West Jordan improved to 5-4, while Kearns remains winless.

Hunter Wolverines 42 @ Taylorsville Warriors 14

Saiosi Kolomatangi carried the day for Hunter, scoring three touchdowns in the Wolverines’ 42-14 win. Hunter scored four rushing touchdowns while Pasivulangi “Pasi” Havea and Uluaki He Lotu “Uaki” Taukiuvea combined for a six-yard touchdown through the air. Brighton Wilde and Blaze Workman scored touchdowns for Taylorsville.

Region 5

Bonneville Lakers 19 @ Viewmont Vikings 49

35 unanswered second-quarter points put Viewmont in command as the Vikings cruised to a 49-19 win. Drez Jensen scored three touchdowns before halftime for Viewmont. Jenson caught two long TD passes and recovered a fumble for six points to help his team pull away.

Northridge Knights 35 @ Clearfield Falcons 7

Dontae Dyson scored in all three phases in the Knights’ 35-7 blowout win over Clearfield. Dyson returned a kickoff 98 yards for Northridge’s third touchdown of the first period. He followed it up with a 32-yard fumble return for six before halftime. Dyson’s 14-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter put the nail in the coffin for Northridge. Jordan Tovey scored Clearfield’s only touchdown.

No. 24 Woods Cross Wildcats 23 @ Box Elder Bees 17

Woods Cross needed 20 points in the final quarter to complete a come-from-behind 23-17 win over Box Elder. Viliami Tapa’atoutai scored three times in the final quarter, finding the end zone from nine, nine, and three yards out. Maddox Earnest and Jay Macias scored touchdowns for Box Elder.

No. 11 Bountiful Redhawks 42 @ No. 6 Roy Royals 35

Bountiful bounced Roy from the ranks of the unbeaten in a thrilling 42-35 slugfest. The two teams combined for 35 second quarter points as neither defencould to keep up. Bountiful’s Emerson Geilman threw three touchdown passes, including two to Britton Tidwell in the first half. Geilman added two rushing touchdowns in the win. Robert Young scored four TDs for the Royals in the loss.

BIG ONE TONIGHT👑🏈 pic.twitter.com/3XZ2EEoMQP — Roy High Football (@RoyHighFootball) October 10, 2024

Region 6

Skyline Eagles 6 @ Alta Hawks 47

Alta scored 47 unanswered points in the first half, allowing the Hawks to outfly the Eagles. Tucker Brown threw three touchdown passes and ran four a fourth in the win. Jay Tupua scored a six-yard rushing TD for Skyline’s only points.

No. 14 Olympus Titans 41 @ Highland Rams 7

Olympus took control from the opening kick, scoring 31 straight points in the first half to take a big halftime lead. The Titans added ten more points in the third before Highland could get on the scoreboard in the final period. Tommy Nelson and Jakc Evans each scored two touchdowns for the Titans.

No. 15 West Panthers 48 @ East Leopards 19

Kamden Lopati started the scoring for West, finding Chachi Pan for a ten-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter. The Panthers built a 22-0 halftime lead before finishing the 48-19 win. The Panthers scored four touchdowns on the ground.

Region 7

Wasatch Wasps 27 @ Cedar Valley Aviators 17

Wasatch scored the game’s first 13 points and led 20-10 at halftime. Both teams added fourth-quarter touchdowns in the 27-17 Wasatch win. James Anderson and Ben Brand found the end zone for Wasatch.

No. 16 Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 0 @ No. 5 Timpview Thunderbirds 35

No. 16 Maple Mountain came crashing back to earth with its second loss of the season, falling 35-0 at Timpview. Carson Rasmussen threw for two TDs and ran for two more in the shutout win. Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio and Jaron Pula both caught TD passes.

Non-Region

Layton Christian Academy Eagles (2A) 0 @ No. 10 Brighton Bengals 41

Cash Gray accounted for 100 receiving yards on two TD grabs, scoring from 61 yards and 39 yards out in the 41-0 shutout win. Judah Naweli scored on the ground and through the air for Brighton. All six Bengal touchdowns came in the second and third quarters.

