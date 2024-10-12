No. 14 BYU vs. Arizona: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction

PROVO, Utah – BYU vs Arizona is taking place on the gridiron for the 26th meeting all-time. Like many recent matchups for BYU, it will be the first as Big 12 opponents.

These two programs were once in the WAC together before Arizona departed for the PAC-8. Nearly 50 years later, they square off as conference foes again.

BYU comes into the matchup riding high with a 5-0 overall record and a 2-0 mark in Big 12 play. Arizona is still trying to figure out who it is this season. The offense has struggled, yet they had a big win two weeks ago in Salt Lake City against Utah.

Arizona enters the game 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big 12.

BYU is looking for its first 6-0 start to a season since 2020.

No. 14 BYU vs. Arizona

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 2 p.m. (MT)

TV: FOX

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Three Game Day Thoughts

1. National stage awaits BYU football coming out of a bye week

FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” is on location for the game. One of the best broadcast crews in Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt are on the mic. It’s a big opportunity for BYU to showcase themselves to a national audience and prove that they are every bit as good as their 5-0 record indicates that they are.

We’ve learned that trends from the past don’t apply to this BYU team. Last year, this program struggled coming out of the bye week in a disastrous loss to TCU. Starting strong after a week off was a big talking point for coaches and players.

A win on Saturday would put BYU at bowl eligibility at the midway point of the season with far greater aspirations than just a bowl in front of them.

2. Arizona’s defense has played better than the offense recently

Arizona’s physicality showed up in an upset win over Utah two weeks ago. The Wildcats haven’t given up more than 30 points since week one. However, what was viewed as a high-powered offense hasn’t scored more than 23 points since week one.

The Wildcats have struggled to finish their red zone appearances with touchdowns. Last week against Texas Tech, they settled for a handful of field goals from kicker Tyler Loop.

Linebackers Jacob Manu and Taye Brown are some of the top guys on the Wildcats, along with defensive lineman Tre Smith.

3. BYU’s center spot will be an area of focus

Saturday will be the first full game without captain and starting center Connor Pay. The veteran has been viewed as a “coach on the field” for this BYU offense. Now he’s gone for at least the next three games. How does BYU respond?

Bruce Mitchell is in the conversation to be the starter, which would give BYU four of its week one starting five along the offensive line if he filled in for Pay. The other option is Sonny Makasini, who stepped in for Pay at Baylor.

Those snaps will be highly scrutinized in Pay’s absence, regardless of who gets the start.

Two BYU vs Arizona Questions

1. How will LJ Martin and Sione I. Moa look at running back?

BYU’s entire running back unit is expected to be available today against Arizona. The question, especially for LJ Martin, is, how healthy will he look? Martin is returning after suffering an ankle injury against SMU in week two.

The sophomore running back has already experienced an injury-plagued season this year with a shoulder in the offseason and the recent ankle injury.

BYU has emerged as a 5-0 team despite not having a running back go over 100 yards this season. That’s due to the revolving door of injuries they’ve had at the position.

Martin is BYU’s best hope of a star ball carrier. They need him to be healthy and establish BYU’s ground attack early and often, which is what BYU tried to do in the win over SMU before he went down.

The same goes for walk-on freshman Sione I. Moa. Three weeks ago, he had a breakout performance in the upset over Kansas State. After missing the trip to Baylor, Moa is also expected to be available.

2. Will BYU’s secondary prevent the big gains from Noah Fifita to Tetairoa McMillan?

It’s a fascinating matchup between BYU’s secondary and Arizona star receiver Tetairoa McMillan. BYU boasts one of the nation’s top pass defenses, only allowing 171 yards through the air, and is fifth in team passing efficiency defense.

But McMillan will be the toughest test to date.

The good news for BYU is that the secondary is playing at a high level with Jakob Robinson at nickel/cornerback and Weber State transfer Marque Collins. Safeties Crew Wakley and Tanner Wall have also been standout performers at the season’s early start.

Opponents are only completing 51.03% of their passes against BYU this season.

Noah Fifita has only completed 61% of his passes compared to the 72% clip he was at a year ago.

One Score Prediction for BYU vs Arizona

This matchup highlights how balanced and competitive the Big 12 is in the 16-team era. BYU is riding high, but 3-2 Arizona is more than capable of springing the upset.

BYU’s defense is going to show up and get a couple of takeaways against Noah Fifita. The BYU offense will take care of the football and have an effective ground attack to counter Arizona’s physicality in the trenches.

It feels like a game where the first to reach 30 will win. To me, BYU is that team.

Prediction: BYU 30, Arizona 23

