Week 9: 6A Utah High School Football Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Lone Peak used home-field advantage to hand the Lehi Pioneers their second loss of the season in a spectacular 24-21 showing.

The Knights took a 10-0 first-quarter lead after Isaac Staleyu caught a 55-yard TD from Kepa Niumeitolu.

Lehi answered in the second quarter with back-to-back scores. Jett Niu found Legend Glasker from 43 yards out before Devaughn Eka scampered 46 yards for six later in the period.

The Knights battled back with two touchdown passes from Niumeitolu to take a 24-14 lead into the fourth.

Glasker added a second touchdown, but it wasn’t enough as Lone Peak held on for the win.

Region 1

Farmington Phoenix 28 @ No. 12 Davis Darts 20

Two touchdowns in the first and third quarters were all the Phoenix needed to rise to a win over Davis. After falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter, Travis Hoopes returned a kickoff 96 yards to tie the game. Hoopes added two more rushing touchdowns in the Farmington win. Bode Sparrow caught two TD passes for Davis.

Layton Lancers 19 @ Syracuse Titans 37

Syracuse started slow but came on strong, scoring 27 second-half points in the 27-19 win over Layton. AJ DeHorney scored two rushing TDs for the Titans. Madden Sargent threw for three TDs for the Lancers. Easton Choate hit three field goals for Syracuse in the win.

No. 19 Weber Warriors 21 @ No. 13 Fremont Silverwolves 35

Fremont improved to 7-2 thanks in large part to three Owen Simkins TDs. Simkins ran for two scores and finished a 70-yard catch and run touchdown from Manase Tautagaloa. Ian Elmore scored two touchdowns for Weber.

Region 2

Copper Hills Grizzlies 25 @ Herriman Mustangs 36

Herriman built a 36-7 lead before giving up 18 straight points and holding on for a 36-25 win. Ryker Syddall returned an interception 47 yards late in the first half to give his team a 21-0 halftime lead. The advantage grew to 29 before the Grizzlies mounted a comeback that ultimately fell short.

No. 3 Corner Canyon Chargers 37 @ Bingham Miners 21

The Chargers continued rolling through the regular season with a 37-21 road win over the Bingham Miners. Kai Meza caught three TD passes from Bronson Evans. Zion Finau added two rushing scores for the Chargers. Filisi Filipe scored twice for Bingham.

Region 3

No. 1 Skyridge 49 @ Pleasant Grove Vikings 7

Skyridge improved to 7-2 with a 49-7 throttling of Pleasant Grove. Kaneal Sweetwyne tossed four touchdown passes in the first 15 minutes of game time as the Falcons took control early. Seven different Skyridge players scored in the win. Wade Christiansen scored the Vikings’ lone TD late in the fourth quarter.

Westlake Thunder 14 @ No. 20 American Fork Cavemen 34

American Fork controlled the action in a game that wasn’t as close as the 34-14 final score would indicate. Luke Broadbent scored two rushing TDs as the Cavemen took a 34-0 lead into the final quarter. Westlake found the end zone twice in the the final quarter to account for the final score.

