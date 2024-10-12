On the Site:
The critical role music can play in a young child’s development

Oct 12, 2024, 8:02 AM

Getting kids to listen to music during early development does more than just entertain them. Music ...

Getting kids to listen to music during early development does more than just entertain them. Music can help teach counting, language, and even helps with reading. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Ashley Moser's Profile Picture

BY ASHLEY MOSER


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – If little Emma had to pick her favorite first birthday gift, it would no doubt be her new instrument set.

“She figured out that she could like bang them together and start hitting things and they would make noise and then she was like, ‘Oh, this is actually fun!’” said her mom, Brenda Yan.

Yan said it’s fun to watch her toddler make her own music.

“She is very into like learning, discovering the cause and effect of everything,” Yan said. “It’s really anything that she touches and makes noise in response to it. It’s just kind of exciting to see.”

Getting kids to listen to music during early development does more than just entertain them. Music can help teach counting, language and even helps with reading.

Experts say the connections your little one makes while listening to their favorite song sets them up for success in the future.

“There is lots of brain activity when we’re doing music,” said Stephanie Anderson, Executive Director of EveryDay Learners with United Way of Utah County.

That brain activity is teaching language.

“As they become a toddler, they’re actually saying those words and those sounds that those words makeup,” Anderson said.

Learning how notes represent tones also helps teach the same information processing used in learning to read and count.

“When children hear beats, when they hear different tempos, or they hear different instruments, it really does encourage that brain development,” she said.

That’s why Anderson encourages parents to incorporate music into everyday activities.

“Even if it’s going to bed – make up a bedtime song,” she said, using lyrics like, “Let’s put our shoes away, let’s brush our teeth.”

Anderson said songs like these can help with memorization.

That’s something Yan has seen with Emma when they sing “The Happy Song.” “She immediately will stop, and you can tell she is like, wait – I know this, I recognize it.”

Now knowing the benefits, she hopes music will continue to be a big part of little Emma’s life.

“I just hope that continues and that she continues to love learning and discovering the world like that,” she said.

For more ideas and resources on how to incorporate music in your child’s everyday life, visit 5B45kids.com.

