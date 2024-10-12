On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

5B45

Cooking with young children is a recipe for family connection and learning

Oct 12, 2024, 8:28 AM

FILE - Brem White cooks breakfast with his three-year-old daughter, Sadie White. (KSL TV)...

FILE - Brem White cooks breakfast with his three-year-old daughter, Sadie White. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Ashley Moser's Profile Picture

BY ASHLEY MOSER


KSLTV.com

AMERICAN FORK – The Cheesman family loves making sweet artisan bread for the holiday. It’s a beloved tradition that represents love.

“We smell something, and it just reminds us of a person, or a place and I think that is it’s really important,” said Gail Cheesman. “It’s like having family pictures.”

4-year-old Bennett enjoys mixing the ingredients with his Grandma Gigi.

“It’s something that he will remember and have fond memories of,” Cheesman said.

She says spending time like this with all of her young grandchildren is so important.

“I think it helps them because it’s a tradition. It helps them feel more connected and bonded with family,” she said.

Megan Shaw, the school-aged program manager at Neighborhood House says having your little ones help with a favorite family recipe helps them create a strong foundation of love.

“Being able to have those intentional moments where we are doing things as a family, we are doing things inter-generationally or multi-generationally, it just reiterates that unity of love,” Shaw said.

It also teaches young children other important skills. Following a recipe involves reading, counting and talking. So, while it’s a fun activity – it’s also a great learning opportunity.

Shaw says the skills children develop through these activities help them become more resilient.

“They are learning empathy, and they are learning kindness,” she said.

Bennett’s mom Jessica Cheesman has already seen his growth through activities with Grandma Gigi.

“It’s the little moments, it’s the big moments, it’s every moment,” she said. And she’s grateful that teaching him important life lessons can also be exciting.

“He can get really messy and still have fun and learn things,” she said. “So, it’s awesome that he is able to do that with his Gigi.”

For more ideas and resources on how to help your young child’s development, visit 5B45kids.com.

KSL 5 TV Live

5B45

FILE - Brem White cooks breakfast with his three-year-old daughter, Sadie White. (KSL TV)...

Ashley Moser

Cooking with young children is a recipe for family connection and learning

The Cheesman family loves making sweet artisan bread for the holiday. It’s a beloved tradition that represents love.

3 hours ago

Getting kids to listen to music during early development does more than just entertain them. Music ...

Ashley Moser

The critical role music can play in a young child’s development

If little Emma had to pick her favorite first birthday gift, it would no doubt be her new instrument set.

3 hours ago

Alex Thayer with her son on a favorite walk. (KSL TV)...

Ashley Moser

How imagination, unstructured play are vital to early childhood development

Free play is not only fun. It also helps children develop important skills, like problem solving.

21 hours ago

Alpine School District student. (KSL TV)...

Ashley Moser

Parent engagement is key to building bridges between school and home, experts say

Back to school can be an exciting time, especially for students starting their first year in elementary. But how do parents and caregivers make sure their kindergartners are really grasping what they are learning in the classroom?

2 days ago

Melodie Jensen is passing her thirst for knowledge on to her three kids through a practice called I...

Aley Davis

How to help preschoolers become life-long learners through inquiry-based learning

Early education experts say capitalizing on opportunities to peak your child's curiosity will set them up for life-long learning and problem solving. One Ogden mother says her efforts are already paying off.

1 month ago

crayons in a box...

Aley Davis

Siblings can expedite learning opportunities both academically and emotionally

Formal learning may be on break for the summer, but experts tell parents to not overlook the powerful lessons siblings can teach each other at home.

3 months ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Cooking with young children is a recipe for family connection and learning