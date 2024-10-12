Rollover crash hospitalizes two, forces closure of I-215 ramps

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is in life-threatening condition after a rollover crash that forced part of Interstate 215 to the Interstate 80 collector to close.

The north and south-bound I-215 ramps connecting to west-bound I-80 at milepost 116 are closed as a result of the crash.

Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash that caused one to flip over. Two people were taken to the hospital, one in life-threatening condition.

Utah Department of Transportation said they expect the roads to reopen around 11:00 a.m.

This is a developing story and may be updated.