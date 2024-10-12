BYU’s Kalani Sitake Shares Moment With Urban Meyer During Big Noon Kickoff

PROVO, Utah – BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake was on set for FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show hours before his undefeated squad takes on the Arizona Wildcats.

On the set, he was joined by host Rob Stone, former Heisman winner Matt Leinart, and former Utah head coach Urban Meyer.

“I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for wonderful people and mentors along the way… Urban Meyer took care of me.” 🙏 What a special moment between @BYU_Football‘s @kalanifsitake and @CoachUrbanMeyer 🤝 pic.twitter.com/YtW1rqzBDK — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) October 12, 2024

When Sitake joined the show, Meyer, who was being relentlessly booed by the BYU fans in attendance at Big Noon Kickoff, asked Sitake to discuss the BYU fan base.

“You have an amazing fan base, but they change when they walk in that stadium. They lose their minds. Tell us about your fan base,” Meyer said to Sitake.

Sitake replied, “We’ve got an amazing fan base. They’re not perfect. But they’re perfect for me, so I love them. Love you guys.”

Kalani Sitake thanked Urban Meyer for helping him in his coaching career

The ninth-year head coach, who worked under Kyle Whittingham at Utah, thanked Meyer for his help in his coaching career.

“I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for wonderful people and mentors along the way. So I hope BYU fans understand Urban Meyer took care of me,” Sitake said on Big Noon Kickoff. “He allowed me to do some professional development, whether he was at Utah, he was at Florida or Ohio State. So I appreciate you.”

Meyer was laughing off the boo’s from BYU fans that took place throughout the show, “If they cheer me, that’s a problem.”

Sitake smiled, “They respect you, just like we all do. But you know, the gamesmanship? We don’t party here at BYU, except when we’re on the football field.”

No. 14 BYU football takes on the Arizona Wildcats today at 2 p.m. on FOX and KSL NewsRadio.

