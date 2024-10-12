On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Brush fire starts near Bountiful ‘B,’ no homes threatened

Oct 12, 2024, 10:03 AM | Updated: 11:12 am

BY JACOB FREEMAN


BOUNTIFUL — A brush fire started Saturday morning above the Bountiful “B” and is being handled by South Davis Metropolitan Fire.

The city of Bountiful said in a Facebook post that no homes were threatened by the fire.

Bountiful Police said Ward Canyon Road is currently closed, and warned residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

