Brush fire starts near Bountiful ‘B,’ no homes threatened
Oct 12, 2024, 10:03 AM | Updated: 11:12 am
(South Davis Metro Fire Service Area/Facebook)
BOUNTIFUL — A brush fire started Saturday morning above the Bountiful “B” and is being handled by South Davis Metropolitan Fire.
The city of Bountiful said in a Facebook post that no homes were threatened by the fire.
Bountiful Police said Ward Canyon Road is currently closed, and warned residents to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and may be updated.