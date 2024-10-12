On the Site:
CRIME

Two juveniles arrested after alleged September robbery spree

Oct 12, 2024, 10:27 AM

FILE (Salt Lake City Police Department, file photo)...

FILE (Salt Lake City Police Department, file photo)

(Salt Lake City Police Department, file photo)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Two juveniles were arrested in September after allegedly robbing several different convenience stores, the Salt Lake Police Department said.

A 16-year-old and a 14-year-old were both arrested Sep. 22 near 1400 South Utahna Drive. Police believed they were connected to an armed robbery of a store around 500 East 2100 South three days earlier.

After investigations, the two youths were charged with multiple counts of robbery.

The 16-year-old faces six counts of robbery, and the 14-year-old faces eight counts. Both were booked into the Salt Lake Valley Detention Center, but it’s unclear if they are still being held. The identities and cases will not be released, since both suspects are underage.

