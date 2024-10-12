College Gameday Crew Give Predictions For BYU/Arizona Game

On the Site:
Oct 12, 2024, 10:13 AM

PROVO, Utah – The ESPN College Gameday crew made predictions for No. 14 BYU against Arizona in a Big 12 showdown.

While BYU hosted FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff in Provo, College Gameday was in Eugene, Oregon, for tonight’s Oregon vs. Ohio State game on KSL 5 TV.

ESPN College Gameday crew pick BYU/Arizona

The celebrity guest picker on Gameday was “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star Kaitlin Olson, a graduate of the University of Oregon.

During the picks segment, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit was flying over Utah on his way to the Red River Rivalry game between Texas and Oklahoma in Dallas.

The entire College Gameday crew picked BYU to take down the Wildcats.

Olson was the lone pick in favor of the Arizona Wildcats.

“I feel responsible for supporting the defunct Pac-12. So I’m gonna go Arizona,” Olson said.

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban favored BYU, saying, “They play well at home, and I think Arizona will have a tough time overcoming that.”

Kirk Herbstreit spoke glowingly about BYU.

“Cougs at home, great defense. I can’t go against it. Too physical,” Herbstreit said.

  • Desmond Howard: BYU
  • Nick Saban: BYU
  • Kaitlin Olson: Arizona
  • Pat McAfee: BYU
  • Kirk Herbstreit: BYU

Earlier in the ESPN College Gameday broadcast from Oregon, ESPN ran a feature hosted by Andrea Andelson that profiled BYU starting quarterback Jake Retzlaff as one of only three students at BYU who is Jewish.

No. 14 BYU vs. Arizona

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Kickoff: 2 p.m. (MDT)

TV: FOX

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

