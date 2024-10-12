No. 14 BYU vs. Arizona: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Provo

PROVO, Utah – BYU/Arizona is an intriguing matchup in a loaded Big 12 Conference slate for week seven.

The 14th-ranked Cougars come into the game with a perfect 5-0 record after a bye week. Meanwhile, Arizona is looking to pull off another road upset after a disappointing performance last week at home against Texas Tech.

Arizona is making its first trip to Provo since 2007. This is the 26th meeting between these two programs. The all-time series is tied at 12, with one of the previous matchups resulting in a tie.

Saturday will be the first meeting as Big 12 opponents.

The notable players to watch in the matchup include BYU QB Jake Retzlaff, WR Chase Roberts, LB Jack Kelly, DE Tyler Batty, and CB Jakob Robinson.

For Arizona, QB Noah Fifita, WR Tetairoa McMillan, and LB Jacob Manu.

KSL Sports is on location inside LaVell Edwards Stadium and will provide updates throughout the afternoon for the Big 12 tilt.

BYU/Arizona: Game Day Reading

