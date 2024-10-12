On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

No. 14 BYU vs. Arizona: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Provo

Oct 12, 2024, 10:30 AM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

BYU/Arizona, Live Updates, Jake Retzlaff

PROVO, Utah – BYU/Arizona is an intriguing matchup in a loaded Big 12 Conference slate for week seven.

The 14th-ranked Cougars come into the game with a perfect 5-0 record after a bye week. Meanwhile, Arizona is looking to pull off another road upset after a disappointing performance last week at home against Texas Tech.

Arizona is making its first trip to Provo since 2007. This is the 26th meeting between these two programs. The all-time series is tied at 12, with one of the previous matchups resulting in a tie.

Saturday will be the first meeting as Big 12 opponents.

The notable players to watch in the matchup include BYU QB Jake Retzlaff, WR Chase Roberts, LB Jack Kelly, DE Tyler Batty, and CB Jakob Robinson.

For Arizona, QB Noah Fifita, WR Tetairoa McMillan, and LB Jacob Manu.

KSL Sports is on location inside LaVell Edwards Stadium and will provide updates throughout the afternoon for the Big 12 tilt.

BYU/Arizona: Game Day Reading

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Photo shows the aftermath of a crash police say was caused by a man who ran a red light at 400 Sout...

Jacob Freeman

Man critically injured after running red light in downtown crash, police say

A man is in critical condition after a crash at 400 South State Street late Friday night.

30 minutes ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

No. 14 BYU vs. Arizona: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Provo

The latest updates analysis from BYU's Big 12 showdown against the Arizona Wildcats.

44 minutes ago

FILE (Salt Lake City Police Department, file photo)...

Jacob Freeman

Two juveniles arrested after alleged September robbery spree

Two juveniles were arrested in September after allegedly robbing several different convenience stores, the Salt Lake Police Department said.

47 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

College Gameday Crew Give Predictions For BYU/Arizona Game

ESPN crew was live in Eugene, Oregon.

1 hour ago

(South Davis Metro Fire Service Area/Facebook)...

Jacob Freeman

Brush fire starts near Bountiful ‘B,’ no homes threatened

A brush fire started Saturday morning above the Bountiful "B" and is being handled by South Davis Metropolitan Fire.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

BYU Great Steve Young Impressed With ‘Swashbuckler’ QB Jake Retzlaff

BYU legend Steve Young shared thoughts on Jake Retzlaff during Big Noon Kickoff.

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

No. 14 BYU vs. Arizona: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Provo