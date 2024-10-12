Man critically injured after running red light in downtown crash, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A man is in critical condition after a downtown crash at 400 South State Street late Friday night.

Salt Lake City Police Department said a 35-year-old man ran a red light, leading to the accident. Photos from the scene showed the man collided with another car, but only the 35-year-old was reported to have been injured.

Detectives said the man likely didn’t have his seatbelt on at the time of the crash.

The accident forced the closure of the 400 South and State Street intersection, as well as delays for TRAX trains lasting several hours, police said.