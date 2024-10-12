Florida was hit first by Hurricane Milton, and scammers could be next

(CNN) — Thousands of Floridians are rebuilding their communities after Hurricane Milton made landfall as a deadly Category 3 storm this week and cut through the state, bringing destructive storm surge to parts of Florida’s western shore and deadly tornadoes to the east while killing at least 17 people. The state is anticipating more casualties, Gov. Ron DeSantis has said.

An unfortunate reality victims could face while contending with property damage, insurance claims and disaster relief funds: scammers moving in as the massive storm moves out.

“People are vulnerable right now,” said Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis following the storm. “They don’t have power; they don’t have access to internet, and they are making decisions based on poor information.”

Fraudsters deploy countless methods in the immediate aftermath of a life-altering storm, according to Melanie McGovern, a spokesperson for the Better Business Bureau.

Whether it’s someone pretending to be an official for FEMA, or an unsolicited contractor showing up on your lawn to help you repair your home, McGovern says it’s vital to stay vigilant.

“If the company you’re dealing with is a little invasive, if they’re not answering your questions, if they’re demanding the money up front, if there’s a pressure to act right away, that’s when you should take a step back and say, ‘I’m going to try to find somebody else,’” McGovern said.

Knowing how to identify a scam and who is most likely to be duped is the first step in combatting these fraudulent schemes.

Financial fraud

Those impacted by a hurricane often encounter financial relief scams related to government agencies like FEMA.

The agency warned victims of hurricanes Helene and Milton this week of unsolicited messages, emails or calls claiming to be from FEMA or other organizations offering to help.

“FEMA will never ask for your personal financial information over the phone or through email,” a news release said.

FEMA only contacts storm victims who have registered for assistance, according to the agency. If you receive suspicious emails or phone calls, you can call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 to verify if they are legitimate.

The agency also dispelled rumors that survivors seeking assistance will only receive $750.

“To help people quickly obtain essentials like food, water or baby formula, FEMA will give out $750 in assistance, also known as Serious Needs Assistance – but it’s not the only form of assistance available to disaster survivors,” the release said.

Individuals looking to help storm victims can also be tricked into donating to fake charities, FEMA says.

Prospective donors should ask for a copy of the charity’s financial report to determine how much of your contribution is going toward the cause, according to Florida’s Consumer Protection Division.

“Definitely take the time to research the charities that have the ability to get to the affected area, that are established, that specialize in this type of work,” McGovern said.

Scams are also rampant on crowdfunding platforms, where individuals will post fake hardship stories that tug at people’s heartstrings, she added.

One of those platforms, GoFundMe, said in a statement to CNN Saturday that it has a “trust & safety” team working “around the clock” to prevent misuse.

“In addition to technical tools and a dedicated team of experts, we have a global community of over 150 million people – when they see something they think might not be right, they tell us, and our team looks into it,” the statement reads.

Systems are also in place for users to report a fundraiser for prompt review, GoFundMe said.

CNN’s Impact Your World team has ways viewers and readers can help Hurricane Milton victims through vetted charities here.

Fake charities or scams can also be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud.

Fake contractors

In Pinellas County, about an hour north of where Milton made landfall in Siesta Key, officials are urging residents to be on guard against “fly-by-night” contractors or those who search for damaged homes, offer to do work like repair a roof or remove a tree but do little or no work after they’ve secured a deposit.

Noting that many areas in the county have “incurred severe property damage because of back-to-back impacts from Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton,” Pinellas County’s Office of Consumer Protection urged residents in a public advisory Thursday to be cautious when hiring someone to make storm-related repairs.

“Avoid dealing with anyone soliciting work door-to-door; take the opportunity to check them out first,” the advisory said.

Residents should be wary of contractors who may try to bill in advance for services and instead officials recommend payment after a project is done or in progress. Residents should also be suspicious of any contractor who insists extensive repairs require no permit, and are urged to deal “only with licensed and insured contractors.”

Residents can search for reputable contractors by visiting DCNOnline.org.

“Do not judge an organization based solely on its name,” the Pinellas County advisory stated. “Many organizations have names that sound like those of reputable organizations but may be fraudulent.”

Many towns and municipalities require contractors to have a license, McGovern says.

“It is really important to ask them, ‘Hey, can I see your credentials? Are you licensed to work in my area?’” she said.

Seniors are more susceptible

In the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, Florida authorities are also fighting to stop insurance scams targeting storm victims, often the elderly, says Patronis, the state’s chief financial officer.

Florida is home to over 6.3 million seniors – anyone 60 and older, according to the Florida Department of Elder Affairs. The state has the second largest senior population in the United States, a spokesperson for the department added.

Right now, scammers are targeting elderly residents of the Spanish Lakes Country Club Village in Fort Pierce – a community for people who are 55 and older, according to officials there. Several people died there after tornadoes passed through the area Wednesday.

Fraudsters are coming in and trying to con elderly victims whose homes were damaged by the tornadoes by convincing them to sign away their insurance claims, according to Patronis.

“These predators are then billing the insurance companies for that money and siphoning money directly away from the victims,” Patronis told CNN.

State teams are now on the ground in those neighborhoods trying to spot and stop these cons, he added.

“If somebody comes to your house claiming they’re from your insurance company, ask them for ID,” McGovern added. “Make sure you get copies of everything and keep copies of all your insurance policies in a safe place in case of a disaster.”

McGovern says the BBB has not yet received reports of Milton-related scams or fraud in Florida, but reports will almost certainly come in due course.

“Just because people aren’t reporting it to us doesn’t mean it’s not happening,” she said. “Be vigilant and be aware that these are the types of things that can happen.”