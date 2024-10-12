What’s Working So Well Offensively For Utah Hockey Club Early This Season?

NEW YORK, New York – While it’s only been two games since the start of the new NHL season, the Utah Hockey Club has been one of the hottest teams offensively in the league. According to Captain Clayton Keller, Utah has found success by going back to the basics and executing inside close to the net.

Utah Hockey Club is sticking to the basics to score goals

With 10 goals in two games, Utah is tied with the Boston Bruins for the third most goals in the NHL. A season ago, it took the Coyotes four games to reach 10 goals as they were shut out once and only scored a single goal against the Rangers during that same stretch.

So, what’s working for the Utah Hockey Club early on this season? Aside from Dylan Guenther being an absolute menace offensively, Keller says it’s been their ability to get inside and return to the basics that has yielded an onslaught of goals through the first two games.

Through 2 games, the UHC is one of the top scoring teams in the NHL. Clayton Keller said it’s been all about the basics and getting inside to create opportunities.#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/9pURq1xEx1 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 12, 2024

“Just getting to the inside and a lot of traffic as well,” Keller said. “We started off camp a little slow getting inside and just trying to make plays every time. We’ve kind of simplified it down a little bit and just going back to the basics. When you do that, the other plays open up. We’re going to continue to that, especially tonight.”

If you go back and watch the 10 goals Utah has scored, they’ve all come relatively close to the net with a plethora of bodies in front. Guenther’s first came near the top of the slot, Keller’s was on the doorstep, Barrett Hayton has scored twice on tips, Crouse netted one from the slot against the Islanders and Josh Doan tied the game late by crashing the net hard.

Like Keller said, a lot of the time it’s just about sticking to the basics. When teams can consistently get pucks on net, force the goalie to move, create traffic and crash hard, good things are going to happen.

Logan Cooley echos that inside play is yielding results

While Dylan Guenther has been an unstoppable force through the first two games, his linemate Logan Cooley echoed Keller’s perspective that it’s been all about getting inside for the Utah Hockey Club.

“We’re getting to the inside a lot more. We’re getting shots directly, we have guys at the net, and when you’re creating traffic in front of the goalie, you’re going to get some looks,” Cooley told KSL Sports.

As for his own line, the trio of Cooley, Guenther and Jack McBain has been a well-balanced attack to start the season. With Cooley’s speed and creativity, Guenther’s positioning and wicked shot and McBain’s size and presence at the net, that second line is dangerous each and every shift.

Logan Cooley credits McBain for helping him and Guenther have so much success through the first two games.#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/7wILqHiLQ0 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 12, 2024

“McBain has been a huge part of why we’re having success. He’s getting to the net; he’s creating room for us. Obviously, me and Gunner are finding each other out there and we’re getting our looks so hopefully keep it going,” Cooley told KSL Sports.

It’s important to point out that it’s still early and there are 80 games ahead of this squad this season. But the production through the first two games has been impressive and a solid group effort.

No, this team is not going to score five goals every single night but if they can continue to battle, play inside, and get bodies to the net, good things are going to happen, and they’ll win a lot of highly contested hockey games.

