On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH FIREWATCH

Yellow Lake Fire’s progression slows, second town meeting coming Sunday

Oct 12, 2024, 12:47 PM | Updated: 12:49 pm

Yellow Lake Fire from Heber City. (KSL viewer)...

Yellow Lake Fire from Heber City. (KSL viewer)

(KSL viewer)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

KAMAS — The Yellow Lake Fire’s progression finally slowed down Friday into Saturday morning, with crews working hard on the fire’s eastern boundary, according to the United States Forest Service.

“Five scooper planes worked throughout the day on Friday dropping water to slow fire progression on the east side of the fire. Retardant drops were also used where needed,” the Forest Service said in a press release Saturday. “This allows ground crews to safely enter more active portions of the fire.”

The ground crews aim to dig trenches in areas where retardant can’t reach due to tree cover in order to contain the fire. The Forest Service said the north and east edges of the fire are their top priorities because they are still the most active parts of the fire.

The Forest Service said the winds coming in Saturday should be favorable for the southern edge of the fire — good news for the town of Hanna, which remains on notice to be ready to evacuate from the south end of the fire. Area closures remain for much of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

Map shows the boundaries of the Yellow Lake Fire (dark red) and the areas closed while crews work to battle the blaze. (United States Forest Service)

A public meeting to present more information about the Yellow Lake Fire is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 13 at 3:00 p.m. at the Kamas Middle School Auditorium.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Firewatch

Yellow Lake Fire from Heber City. (KSL viewer)...

Jacob Freeman

Yellow Lake Fire’s progression slows, second town meeting coming Sunday

The Yellow Lake Fire's progression finally slowed down Friday into Saturday morning, with crews managing to make progress on the fire's eastern boundary.

1 hour ago

The Yellow Lake Fire in the Uinta mountains as it burned through the fall forestry on Sept. 29, 202...

Mary Culbertson and Jacob Freeman

More evacuations in Yellow Lake Fire, closure zone grows

The Yellow Lake Fire has become the biggest in the state of Utah in the 2024 fire season, and it's not finished burning yet.

2 days ago

The Yellow Lake Fire, which has been burning for a week now, showed no signs of slowing on Saturday...

Brianna Chavez

People concerned as Yellow Lake Fire continues to spread

The Yellow Lake Fire is having an impact on businesses along a portion of state Route 35 that has been closed since the fire broke out last week.

7 days ago

A new fire has started in East Oquirrh Saturday. (North Tooele Fire District)...

Carlysle Price

East Oquirrh Fire starts up in Tooele County

A new fire started east of Grantsville near the Oquirrh Mountains Saturday.

7 days ago

The Yellow Lake Fire in the Uinta mountains as it burned through the fall forestry on Sept. 29, 202...

Jacob Freeman

Yellow Lake Fire rages on, sparks new evacuation orders

The Yellow Lake Fire continues to grow in Wasatch County Saturday as red flag conditions make fighting the fire difficult.

7 days ago

The Yellow Lake Fire in the Uintah Mountains on Sept. 30, 2024....

Michael Houck

Yellow Lake Fire ruled as ‘human caused’, fire officials say

The growing wildfire in the Uinta Mountains was caused by humans, according to Utah Fire Info.

11 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Yellow Lake Fire’s progression slows, second town meeting coming Sunday