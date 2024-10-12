KAMAS — The Yellow Lake Fire’s progression finally slowed down Friday into Saturday morning, with crews working hard on the fire’s eastern boundary, according to the United States Forest Service.

“Five scooper planes worked throughout the day on Friday dropping water to slow fire progression on the east side of the fire. Retardant drops were also used where needed,” the Forest Service said in a press release Saturday. “This allows ground crews to safely enter more active portions of the fire.”

The ground crews aim to dig trenches in areas where retardant can’t reach due to tree cover in order to contain the fire. The Forest Service said the north and east edges of the fire are their top priorities because they are still the most active parts of the fire.

The Forest Service said the winds coming in Saturday should be favorable for the southern edge of the fire — good news for the town of Hanna, which remains on notice to be ready to evacuate from the south end of the fire. Area closures remain for much of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

A public meeting to present more information about the Yellow Lake Fire is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 13 at 3:00 p.m. at the Kamas Middle School Auditorium.