Puka Nacua, Brett Yormark In Provo For BYU-Arizona Football

PROVO, Utah- Former BYU receiver Puka Nacua and Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark are two of the luminaries in attendance as the Cougars host Arizona for Homecoming in Provo.

BYU is looking to remain undefeated, while the Wildcats aim for a Beehive State sweep after knocking off the Utah Utes in September.

The Los Angeles Rams placed Nacua on the injured list after injuring his right PCL in the Ram’s season opener against Detroit. He has not played since September 8.

Yormark has headed the Big 12 since August 2022 and is the fifth commissioner in conference history.

About Puka Nacua

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his Tigers career as the owner of multiple state records.

The receiver attended the University of Washington and played for the Huskies for a couple of seasons.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and immediately became a star for the Cougars.

Nacua finished his BYU career with 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns, as well as 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Puka Nacua getting in on the AJ and JJ recruiting pitch pic.twitter.com/vYgn9PhfMy — Church Ball: A BYU Hoops Pod (@churchballpod) October 12, 2024

In April 2023, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Nacua finished his first season as a professional with an NFL rookie record 105 receptions for 1,486 yards. He also scored six touchdowns.

The rookie wideout received NFL All-Pro second-team honors for his play in 2023. He finished as the runner-up to C.J. Stroud for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule (5-0, 2-0)

Southern Illinois Salukis @ BYU Cougars (41-13 W)

BYU Cougars @ SMU Mustangs (18-15 W)

BYU Cougars @ Wyoming Cowboys (34-14 W)

Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (38-9 W)

No. 22 BYU Cougars @ Baylor Bears (34-28 W)

BYE

Arizona Wildcats @ BYU Cougars

Friday, October 18 – Oklahoma State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff 8:15 p.m MT

Saturday, October 26 – BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights | Kickoff TBA

BYE

Saturday, November 9 – BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

