Nation’s No. 1 Hoops Recruit AJ Dybantsa Chats With BYU Greats

PROVO, Utah- In town for BYU’s Homecoming Weekend, AJ Dybantsa, considered by many to be the top target in college basketball for 2025, had a chance to speak with Cougar greats Steve Young and Puka Nacua.

Dybantsa was on the sidelines ahead of BYU’s matchup with the Arizona Cougars on Saturday, October 12.

Along with BYU, Dybantsa has taken official visits to Kansas State (August 30-September 1), Kansas (September 6-8), North Carolina (September 20-22), Alabama (September 27-29), Baylor (October 4-6).

Dybantsa previously took an unofficial visit to BYU in June.

Dybantsa is a five-star prospect in the class of 2025 and is considered a future No. 1 NBA draft pick.

The 6-foot-9, 200-pound recruit calls Brockton, Massachusetts, home, but in the 2024-25 season, Utah Prep, located in Hurricane, Utah, will play host to Dybantsa and his family.

